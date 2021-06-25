A new nonprofit kicked off its work in the community on Friday with a Family Fun Day celebrating Pride Month.
Live Out Loud is a branch of One Love Longview that works specifically with the LGBTQ+ community. Tina Rushing, who serves as a counselor at One Love Longview, said organizers wanted the event to be family friendly for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
Since beginning, One Love Longview has sought to be inclusive to everyone in the community, including those specifically in the LGBTQ+ community. When the organization opened its One Love Longview Counseling Center in October, the goal was to provide anyone in need in the community with free counseling services. The counseling center also intended to be LGBTQ-friendly.
The organization hosted the Family Fun Day Friday in Teague Park. It included a three-legged race, egg toss, doggie drag show, tug of war and a water gun fight.
Eastman Chemical Co. sponsored the festivities.