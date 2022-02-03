A winter storm advisory remains in effect for the Longview area until 9 p.m. today. The National Weather Service reports mixed winter precipitation is expected, with ice and light snow possible across the area with ice accumulations less than one-tenth of an inch.
Additionally, the NWS reports the precipitation could produce slippery road conditions making travel hazardous.
We are tracking weather updates here. If you know of additional weather-related closings or issues in the Longview area, email us at newsroom@news-journal.com.
11:16 A.M. UPDATE: City of Longview offices will close at 2:30 p.m. today and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, the city said. The Longview Parks and Recreation Department recreation centers also will be closed.
For election, services, contact Angie Shepard at (903) 237-1081 or email ashepard@longviewtexas.gov. For the city's services online, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Online.
10:45 A.M. WEATHER UPDATE: CBS19 weather forecaster Colleen Campbell reports Longview is in a transition stage, much like the Tyler area was two hours ago. Temperatures remain in the mid-30s with light precipitation. In the next hour or two, we will likely see temperatures fall to below freezing. While there will likely be some wintry mix accumulation on the Smith/Gregg County border, most of Gregg County should see little to no accumulation. Roadways remain passable, though caution should be exercised when passing over areas where there is airflow beneath.
10:42 A.M. UPDATE: The Gregg County Courthouse will close at 2 p.m. today (Thursday) and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a statement released Thursday morning. If the weather worsens, the scheduled could change.
8:20 A.M. WEATHER UPDATE: CBS19 weather forecaster Colleen Campbell says the region is in a transition stage, with precipitation changing over from a cold rain to sleet and freezing rain. She adds there is more precipitation to come, with temperatures beginning to reach sub-freezing marks. Over the next two hours, temperatures will continue to fall, with shaded and/or elevated surfaces becoming especially dangerous.
CITY OF LONGVIEW SERVICES: City of Longview offices will close at 2:30 p.m. today (Thursday) and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday. More information is available at the city's website.
EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK: The East Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday the drive-thru produce distribution in Tyler scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, at Lindsey Park has been canceled.
HOME SAFETY: The CDC offers the following tips for staying safe in your home during a winter weather event, including how to protect your pipes from freezing and rupturing.
MEALS ON WHEELS: Meals on Wheels in East Texas will not be delivering meals Thursday. Clients received a three-day shelf stable meal box to use in emergency situations such as bad weather.
POWER: At 10:15 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 57 active outages across East Texas. Fourteen of the outages were in Gregg County, and 43 were in Harrison County. To track SWEPCO outages, click here. If you need to report an outage or check the status of an outage, visit swepco.org/outages/report.
ROADS: The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) leadership urged drivers to avoid roadways as conditions worsen. All DPS regions are activated to provide support to local law enforcement.
Currently, crews are on standby along IH 20 throughout the district. (Pictured here near Hwy 14.) Crews are also continuing pretreatment on bridges in Gregg and Smith Counties. #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/5R33MorrRV— TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) February 3, 2022
The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District said on Thursday morning it has crews on standby along Interstate 20 to address worsening road conditions. Crews were continuing pretreatment on bridges in Gregg and Smith counties.
Drivers are urged to minimize travel as winter weather moves through the state and may visit DriveTexas.org to check road current conditions.
If you must be on the roads, TxDOT offers these driving tips.
SCHOOLS: The Longview News-Journal is keeping track of all school delays and closures here. Many local districts and colleges announced a delay or closure for Thursday. Most plan to make their decision on Friday instruction today.