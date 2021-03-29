Works of art by more than 200 students across East Texas are now on display at Longview Museum of Fine Arts.

Now through April 3, LMFA is featuring its 61st Student Invitational. On display at the exhibit is artwork submitted by 206 students from 14 schools, including Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Kilgore, Hallsville, Gladewater, Gilmer, Trinity, Tatum, Marshall, Arp, New Diana and Sabine high schools.

The annual invitational gives students the opportunity to display their art in a professional setting while also competing for awards and prize money, LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said.

"LMFA is proud to collaborate with local art educators and appreciates their support of the museum’s mission: enriching lives and igniting a passion for the arts," Jehorek said. "Each year welcomes unique works reflecting students’ hobbies, passions, families, friends, personal experiences and current social issues. This year is no exception."

Students submitted artwork in nine categories including black and white drawing, color drawing, mixed media, painting, pottery, sculpture, computer graphics video, digitally altered images and photography. Judges Holly Forbes, George Preston Thomas and John Hillier evaluated student artwork and awarded first, second, third and honorable mention prizes in each category. Awards also were given for favorite piece selected by the LMFA director, Artworks education coordinator, LMFA board president and the museum’s 2020-2021 Student Board.

The Student Invitational is on display through April 3 at LMFA, 215 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. The museum has another exhibit currently on display, Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years, a photo essay by photographer O. Rufus Lovett.

LMFA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. The museum also will be open, with free admission, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for the Downtown ArtWalk.

Winners from the LMFA Student Invitational:

Best in Show

Chloe Hamilton, Confusion, Sculpture

Executive Director's Award

Jasmine Buffington, Contaminated Soul, Mixed Media

Artworks Director's Award

Josue Amaya, Untitled, Painting

LMFA Board President Award

Gabirelle Romo, Power Parentage, Mixed Media

Student Board Award

Irene Flores, Her Roots, Painting

Computer graphics

First place: Ashley Howard, Dog Dynamic

Second place: Haider Pervez, Into the Void

Third place: Gavin Dotten, A Walk

Honorable mention: Israel Prosser, Misadventures of Mr. Gorrili & Greg Pilot: Greg Moves In

Honorable mention: Marissa Saunders, The Dinosaur and the Butterfly

Digitally altered images

First place: Robert Roth, 4B3RR4TI0N

Second place: Ian Vazquez, Gateway To The Soul

Third place: PlaceAlyssa Fadal, Holy Pepperoni Logo Branding

Honorable mention: Matthew English, The Swirly Clouds Of Comfort

Honorable mention: Rachel Doss, Gifted

Drawings — black and white

First place: Jack Hunt, Jellyfish

Second place: Luis Yanez, Jaque Mate

Third place: Amy Bautista-Magana, Fallen Leaf

Honorable mention: Annabelle Cottrell, Raggedy Finn

Honorable mention: Luisa Trujillo-Soto, Succulent

Honorable mention: Maddi Smallwood, Untitled

Drawings — color

First place: Ariel Sanchez, Weight Of The World

Second place: Edith Moran, Morale

Third place: Sana Al-Mayahi, Stressed Out

Honorable mention: Jenny Jeffus, From Your Perspective

Honorable mention: Madison Downing, Escapism

Mixed media

First place: Vanessa Garcia, Zen Garden

Second place: Gia Mckenna, Bethany

Third place: Savana Abel, Geode Man

Honorable mention: Emma Flores, Destruction/ Reconstruction

Honorable mention: Gabirelle Romo, Power Parentage

Honorable mention: Lizbeth Canchola, Mi Abuela

Painting

First place: Micah Socoteanu, Untitled

Second place: Eden Gossett, Untitled

Third place: Francheska Galeazzi, Tidal Wave

Honorable mention: Arianna Jones, Metallic Osmosis

Honorable mention: Ashlynn Davis, Handsy

Photography

First place: Lacey Lasseigne, Once In A Lifetime

Second place: Mary Caroline McHaney, Untitled

Third place: Alyssa McPhetridge, The World Through Color's Eye

Honorable mention: Olivia Guillory, Life

Pottery

First place: Lillian Purdum, By Him, In Him, With Him Tea Set

Second place: Abigail Hilton, Life In The Savanna Tea Set

Third place: Ethan Harrison, Beehive Cookie Jar

Honorable mention: Bradesyn Shepherd, Kings And Pawns Chess Set

Honorable mention: River Hulsey, Retro RV Birdhouse

Sculpture

First place: Julyssa Martinez, The Fool

Second place: Arianna Ponce, Runway Fun!

Third place: Kacey Stine, Capture

Honorable mention: Rymington Raven, Curves Of The Mind

Recommended for You