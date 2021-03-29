Works of art by more than 200 students across East Texas are now on display at Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Now through April 3, LMFA is featuring its 61st Student Invitational. On display at the exhibit is artwork submitted by 206 students from 14 schools, including Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Kilgore, Hallsville, Gladewater, Gilmer, Trinity, Tatum, Marshall, Arp, New Diana and Sabine high schools.
The annual invitational gives students the opportunity to display their art in a professional setting while also competing for awards and prize money, LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said.
"LMFA is proud to collaborate with local art educators and appreciates their support of the museum’s mission: enriching lives and igniting a passion for the arts," Jehorek said. "Each year welcomes unique works reflecting students’ hobbies, passions, families, friends, personal experiences and current social issues. This year is no exception."
Students submitted artwork in nine categories including black and white drawing, color drawing, mixed media, painting, pottery, sculpture, computer graphics video, digitally altered images and photography. Judges Holly Forbes, George Preston Thomas and John Hillier evaluated student artwork and awarded first, second, third and honorable mention prizes in each category. Awards also were given for favorite piece selected by the LMFA director, Artworks education coordinator, LMFA board president and the museum’s 2020-2021 Student Board.
The Student Invitational is on display through April 3 at LMFA, 215 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. The museum has another exhibit currently on display, Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years, a photo essay by photographer O. Rufus Lovett.
LMFA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. The museum also will be open, with free admission, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for the Downtown ArtWalk.
Winners from the LMFA Student Invitational:
Best in Show
Chloe Hamilton, Confusion, Sculpture
Executive Director's Award
Jasmine Buffington, Contaminated Soul, Mixed Media
Artworks Director's Award
Josue Amaya, Untitled, Painting
LMFA Board President Award
Gabirelle Romo, Power Parentage, Mixed Media
Student Board Award
Irene Flores, Her Roots, Painting
Computer graphics
First place: Ashley Howard, Dog Dynamic
Second place: Haider Pervez, Into the Void
Third place: Gavin Dotten, A Walk
Honorable mention: Israel Prosser, Misadventures of Mr. Gorrili & Greg Pilot: Greg Moves In
Honorable mention: Marissa Saunders, The Dinosaur and the Butterfly
Digitally altered images
First place: Robert Roth, 4B3RR4TI0N
Second place: Ian Vazquez, Gateway To The Soul
Third place: PlaceAlyssa Fadal, Holy Pepperoni Logo Branding
Honorable mention: Matthew English, The Swirly Clouds Of Comfort
Honorable mention: Rachel Doss, Gifted
Drawings — black and white
First place: Jack Hunt, Jellyfish
Second place: Luis Yanez, Jaque Mate
Third place: Amy Bautista-Magana, Fallen Leaf
Honorable mention: Annabelle Cottrell, Raggedy Finn
Honorable mention: Luisa Trujillo-Soto, Succulent
Honorable mention: Maddi Smallwood, Untitled
Drawings — color
First place: Ariel Sanchez, Weight Of The World
Second place: Edith Moran, Morale
Third place: Sana Al-Mayahi, Stressed Out
Honorable mention: Jenny Jeffus, From Your Perspective
Honorable mention: Madison Downing, Escapism
Mixed media
First place: Vanessa Garcia, Zen Garden
Second place: Gia Mckenna, Bethany
Third place: Savana Abel, Geode Man
Honorable mention: Emma Flores, Destruction/ Reconstruction
Honorable mention: Gabirelle Romo, Power Parentage
Honorable mention: Lizbeth Canchola, Mi Abuela
Painting
First place: Micah Socoteanu, Untitled
Second place: Eden Gossett, Untitled
Third place: Francheska Galeazzi, Tidal Wave
Honorable mention: Arianna Jones, Metallic Osmosis
Honorable mention: Ashlynn Davis, Handsy
Photography
First place: Lacey Lasseigne, Once In A Lifetime
Second place: Mary Caroline McHaney, Untitled
Third place: Alyssa McPhetridge, The World Through Color's Eye
Honorable mention: Olivia Guillory, Life
Pottery
First place: Lillian Purdum, By Him, In Him, With Him Tea Set
Second place: Abigail Hilton, Life In The Savanna Tea Set
Third place: Ethan Harrison, Beehive Cookie Jar
Honorable mention: Bradesyn Shepherd, Kings And Pawns Chess Set
Honorable mention: River Hulsey, Retro RV Birdhouse
Sculpture
First place: Julyssa Martinez, The Fool
Second place: Arianna Ponce, Runway Fun!
Third place: Kacey Stine, Capture
Honorable mention: Rymington Raven, Curves Of The Mind