Longview Museum of Fine Arts will open its Holiday Market & Tea Room today.
The holiday market will feature about 25 vendors showcasing hand-crafted, unique gifts for the Christmas season. Meanwhile, the tea room will serve to-go orders this year; orders must be placed in advanced.
The holiday market is open Dec. 8-11 at LMFA. To-go meals for the tea room may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.
Meals, which are $25 each, must be pre-ordered online at www.lmfa.org/holiday-market-tea-room/ or by calling the museum at (903) 753-8103. A daily menu is available online or by calling the museum.