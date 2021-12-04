Children watched intently Saturday as model trains whirled around an 8- by 42-foot track at the Gregg County Historical Museum, quickly pointing out their favorites to their parents and grandparents.
“I like the one with the polar bears,” 4-year-old Luke Shafer said as he pointed to a train that featured two polar bears pumping handcar handles.
Luke and his father, Matt, were in town to visit Luke’s grandmother who lives in the area when they learned about the opening day of the Loblolly Model Train exhibit at the historical museum in Longview.
“He loves anything that moves,” Matt Shafer said of his son. “It’s pretty cool. He’s obviously really excited about it.”
The Shafers were among dozens of families from near and far who visited the museum Saturday for the opening of the exhibit. which will continue to run through Dec. 23.
Steve Gatton, a member of the Loblolly Train Club, said this marks the eighth year for the club to offer the model train exhibit at the museum.
“We enjoy the draw of the people — the children and the grandchildren. A lot of times grandparents will bring their grandchildren in,” he said. “We have operating dioramas like a theater and an airport and the grandparents will often tell their grandkids about when they went to the drive-in theater and stuff like that. There’s a lot of interaction between grandparents and their grandkids.”
The Loblolly Train Club added some new features to the exhibit this year, Gatton noted. For example, an airport on the layout features plans with drone motors in them so they actually move.
The historical display can run a maximum of six trains or accessory pieces, and the Loblolly Train Club changes out the pieces in operation throughout the exhibit. Gatton said several of the featured trains, such as the F3 Santa Fe, actually traveled through Longview.
Five-year-old Brandon Sneed said the Santa Fe train was his favorite on the track. Brandon’s parents, Jeremy and Nicole Sneed, brought him and their 1-year-old daughter, Kara, to the exhibit Saturday.
“He’s been interested in trains from an even much younger age,” Jeremy Sneed said.
The railroad industry is part of Sneed’s family. He said his father worked on the railway in St. Louis as a summer job. He heard a few stories about the railway from his father.
“We’re trying to celebrate Christmas and celebrate all the local things that people have done to get ready for the holidays so we wanted to come out today,” Nicole Sneed said.
For Genise Maberry, of Gilmer, this marked the second time to bring her grandchildren to the exhibit. She brought her grandson, 3-year-old Seth, last year, while this was the first time for her 7-month-old grandson, Liam.
“We saw it last year, and he’s so crazy about trains that we wanted to come back,” she said. “I love it and he (Seth) loves it. He loves watching that one go through the tunnel.”
The Loblolly Model Train exhibit will be on display at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, through Dec. 23. The trains will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; trains will not run between 12 and 12:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for children. Admission is free on Dec. 9 in conjunction with the quarterly downtown ArtWalk. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 for ArtWalk. Admission is free all day.
For information, call the museum at (903) 753-5840 or go online to www.gregghistorical.org.