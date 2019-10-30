The suspect was tall, white and possibly impersonating one of Santa's reindeer.
Local animal control and police officers were on the search Wednesday afternoon for a large, exotic breed of deer that was spotted in the Wildwood neighborhood, located between Loop 281, Gilmer Road, Hawkins and Bill Owens Parkways. Todd Long, game warden for Gregg County, said the "fallow deer buck" has antlers that look "a lot like a reindeer rack."
"And he's white. He's a really pretty animal," he said, adding that the animal is the size of a small horse.
Long was hopeful that officers and high fence ranch managers with tranquilizer guns would be able to capture the deer without incident.
"We're just hoping to have a happy ending," so the deer could be relocated, he said.
He said it's possible the deer got loose from a ranch that specializes in exotic game — there are many in south central Texas, or it's possible it got loose from a truck that was transporting it or some similar situation, he said. Encyclopedia Britannica says one species of Fallow deer is native to the eastern Mediterranean area.
If the deer has to be shot and killed, the meat will go to needy families, working in conjunction with various local agencies, Long said.