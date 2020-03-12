Anup Bhandari’s skill for truly seeing and loving other people shined through his work at Newgate Mission in Longview.
The widely known local artist, who also had a reputation for impressive skills in the kitchen, died Tuesday night, just a few days after his birthday on Sunday. He was 40.
Bhandari, a native of Nepal who lived in Kilgore, suffered cardiac arrest on Labor Day that deprived his brain of oxygen and left him with an anoxic brain injury, his friend Dan Sorey told the News-Journal. Bhandari was hospitalized for months and moved to hospice care in February.
“The Newgate community is devastated by the loss of our dear friend,” Hollie Bruce, executive director of Newgate Mission said Wednesday. “Anup volunteered at Newgate Mission for almost a decade, and his dedication and love for those we serve has been immeasurable. Anup had such light and love in his heart for every soul he encountered, and this is such a gift to us all.”
In 2016, Bhandari wrote an article for the News-Journal describing how his decision to intentionally meet a homeless man he saw digging through the trash in Longview led to a friendship that changed his life.
“I have met many people like Thomas and gotten to know their stories,” he said. “We tend to judge the homeless as ‘bad’ people and ignore them, and the truth is they have been forgotten by our society. We are all human beings. We should learn to love and respect one another and our differences.”
Bhandari turned to his art as a way to help people who frequent the mission, establishing the Healing Art Project in 2010. He began offering art classes at the mission in his spare time, taking time to establish friendships and build trust with people there.
“Slowly, more and more people began participating in our art project. They created powerful work with personal stories in the form of art. We called it the ‘Healing Art Project,’ and since then, we have shown the project many times and had such a positive response from the community,” Bhandari said in 2016. “The proceeds of each piece of art are split evenly between the artist and the mission, so there is a small financial reward for our artists.
“The Healing Art Project has been a great opportunity for me to get to know so many wonderful people at Newgate Mission. It inspires me every time I go there. It also has opened my eyes to look at people differently. Most of them have gone through so much pain in their lives, but everybody at Newgate looks happy, smiling and talking to each other. From innocent children to elders, they all look happy.”
Bhandari, who received the Key to the City of Kilgore in 2013 from Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, discovered his love of art during school in Nepal. He moved to the United States to pursue his dream of being an artist. He earned associate degrees in art and culinary arts from Kilgore College and a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Texas at Tyler.
He previously described his work as contemporary and abstract art, with a primary medium of acrylic.
At Newgate, which provides low-income and homeless people with meals and other services, he did more than teach people to paint. He also created his own project designed to help other people see the humanity of the people Newgate serves. He began painting portraits of people he encountered there, and subsequently published a book of the portraits that contained each person’s story, in their own handwriting.
Proceeds from the sale of “The Faces of Newgate: A Humanitarian Vision Seen Through the Heart of an Artist” benefit the mission.
“Behind each subject is a powerful story,” Bhandari previously told the News-Journal. “Some are really bad and heartbreaking.”
Kristi Bogle-Sherman, a former executive director of Newgate and longtime supporter of Bhandari who worked with him on the book, said she was heartbroken to lose her friend.
“It was a privilege to be part of Anup’s orbit, and I will miss him terribly,” she said. “He was truly one of a kind and had the unique quality of making every person he encountered feel seen, heard and loved. His absence from Newgate, our community and the world will be deeply felt.”
Sorey, an attorney in downtown Longview, said Bhandari came to the United States when he was 19 years old. The two became friends after Sorey hosted Bhandari at his law office during a downtown ArtWalk. Sorey said he was the first person to donate to Bhandari’s “Faces of Newgate” book project.
“He was truly a special person and had a gift for making every person feel welcomed and special. I came to know Anup as an artist, but our friendship was truly based on his hard work and dedication to those less fortunate,” Sorey said. “It was always a treat to have him drop by my office with his special butter chicken or momos and his smile. Anup’s passing leaves an almost unfillable gap in our community, and he will be missed and certainly never forgotten.”
Bhandari’s brother, Amit, now an Australian citizen, came to the United States to be with his brother after his illness, as did Bhandari’s mother, Nirmala Bhandari of Nepal. Both have been staying with Sorey.
“I think that they’ve been overwhelmed by the response” from the community, Sorey said.
Sorey praised the care Bhandari received at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Select Specialty Hospital and Hospice of East Texas. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Rader Funeral Home, 401 N. Martin St., in Kilgore.
“In everything he did, he demonstrated that he saw people for who they were, and always had compassion,” said Bruce, the Newgate director. “He showed mercy and love to each and every person he met — something we can all learn from. His absence is significant and will be felt by the entire community for many years to come.”