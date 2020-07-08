Scrolling through her social media feed a couple of weeks ago, Jamie Robinson said what she saw was “depressing.” She decided to bring some color into her feed, and the city.
Robinson is an artist who has spent most of her time using her talents painting for family and friends, but she said she chose to offer up a mural as a giveaway on Facebook.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Gregg County contacted her, and ultimately sold her on its message, she said.
“I just thought, ‘If I’m saying there needs to be good in the world, who better can I do it for than kids?’” she said.
The club’s message of getting children on the pathway of hope for the future is important to her, Robinson said. The mural features children walking down a road marked by a sign that reads, “Great futures start here,” and a hill at the end of the road is topped by a sign that reads “Hope.”
The children in the mural — which Robinson said took about 16 hours — are surrounded by pine trees and a hot air balloon that carries the club’s logo — all homages to East Texas.
“I have not done a lot of art around here. My husband and I moved back to the area about three years ago,” Robinson said. “I knew eventually I wanted to do something more with it, and I had the giveaway idea to use as a way to start a business. It just felt like with the world today, why should I wait for that? Let’s just do something good now.”
Robinson’s art is a gift from God she felt the need to share with the community, she said.
“I hope that it inspires (the children) to do what they love when they grow up, to live their dream,” she said. “I hope it inspires them to pursue a great career and a great future, and I hope it inspires other people that they can take their gifts and abilities to help out maybe in the community more.”