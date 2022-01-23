With pandemic-related closures a thing of the past and the focus on self-improvement that comes with the start of a new year, managers at Longview-area gyms say the fitness outlook in the city is good.
Planet Fitness, which opened its Longview facility in May 2020 after taking over the former GymBox location on Judson Road, is continuing to grow its member base in spite of any lingering COVID-19 challenges, according to Chief Operating Officer Michael Hendler.
“We are growing much better than expected after opening during the peak of a pandemic,” he said.
Hendler, who has been with the company since 2014, attributes the minimal impact of the pandemic on the fitness business to several factors.
“We have a great facility that is affordable. (It) has great spa amenities and offers a judgment-free atmosphere,” Hendler said. “We cater to the general, everyday population rather than bodybuilders or powerlifters.”
He also said there had been some closures at area gyms that might have brought some new members to Planet Fitness. Pro Flex Gym on Johnston Street in Longview announced in November that it would be permanently closed beginning Dec. 1.
Planet Fitness, Hendler said, adapted their sign-up process to technological changes by launching a mobile application. Hendler said the app has made joining Planet Fitness more member-friendly.
“The app has made digital joins and guest joins much easier and I think that has made a big difference,” he said.
Hedler said he expects this year to be the gym’s best year yet and that he looks forward to helping new and longtime members stay committed to their goals past New Year’s resolutions that can sometimes quickly fade. Hendler said the gym will be offering free classes and Super Bowl promotions to help with fitness goals in the first part of the year.
“We expect 2022 to be a year of continued growth, our best year ever,” he said.
Crunch Fitness in North Longview opened in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit East Texas. Chief Marketing Officer Brooke Chavez said although COVID-19 had an impact on the business, the Longview community stayed committed to hitting the gym.
“External circumstances such as COVID have been a challenge; however, the demand for fitness and the desire for a community to get back to feeling good and energized has been a positive vibe for our industry,” she said. “Our Longview community has been exceptionally resilient and focused on bringing wellness back into their everyday lives.”
Chavez said staff at Crunch have been delivering a clean, safe and fun environment for gym-goers in Longview, and she said a focus on fitness has returned.
“Demand is up because people want to enhance their energy, focus and well-being in a manner that is fun and entertaining. Crunch Fitness is the only brand in the industry that fuses fitness with entertainment,” Chavez said. “We make ‘fit’ fun with tons of classes, heavy weights, miles of cardio, unlimited tanning and massage and expert trainers. Crunch truly believes that fitness is not about looking better but is about feeling better.”
And Chavez said the approach has led to more people walking through its doors.
“Our Longview community is back in the swing of wellness and our fitness classes, cycle studio, personal training and recovery amenities are experiencing amazing traffic and our club has positive energy all around,” she said. “Our members are coming in regularly, and we are seeing an uptick in new guests looking for a wellness community which is accessible around the clock and takes sanitation measures very seriously.”
Chavez said this year she expects resolutions will become results in members at Crunch.
When Pro Flex Gym closed Dec. 1, its memberships were transferred to Crunch Fitness. Chavez said Crunch was glad to accommodate the new members.
Club4 Fitness in Longview also opened during the pandemic welcoming members in late October 2020. The gym, 1408 McCann Road, is family owned and operated by the Elinski family, who has 39 years of experience in the health and fitness industry. Month-to-month access is as low as $10 per month, and more information is available at club4fitness.com.
Planet Fitness in Longview, 110 Triple Creek Circle, is open and staffed 24 hours per day, according to its website, with monthly memberships as low at $10 and no-commitment options available. Find more information at planetfitness.com/gyms/longview-tx.
Crunch Fitness, 2505-B Judson Road in Longview, offers a range of fitness options including cardio, weights machines, group fitness classes, a nutrition program and tanning. It is open 24 hours a day with monthly memberships starting at $9.95, according to its website. Visit crunch.com/locations/longview for more information.