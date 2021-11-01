Texas has seen nearly the highest number of deaths in primary caregivers for children due to COVID-19, according to a recent study, and an official with Buckner International says some of those children have been helped at its Longview facility.
Debbie Sceroler is Bucker’s senior director of domestic foster care and adoption. She recently said that Buckner has seen families impacted by COVID-19 in East Texas and across the state.
“We have had some families come through our (Buckner Family) Hope Center (in Longview) where there has been a loss of a parent, and the Hope Center has provided financial assistance and counseling,” Sceroler said.
Buckner Family Home Centers are “child-centered, family-focused places where families go to find hope, support and empowerment in their community to reach their fullest God-given potential,” according to Buckner’s website. Programs offered through the center utilize education, financial empowerment and child and youth development.
Though Sceroler could not provide specific numbers for how many families that have experienced the loss of a primary caregiver to COVID-19 received services at Buckner in Longview, a New York Times database recently reported that 540 people in Gregg County have died from the virus and roughly one in seven residents have been infected since the pandemic began.
More than 750 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Smith County and nearly 180 in Harrison County.
And according to a study published in October in the journal Pediatrics, more than 140,000 children in the U.S. lost a parent or grandparent caregiver due to COVID-19. About 10%, more than 14,100, of those children are in Texas. California is the only state that has more children who have experienced the death of a primary caregiver than the Lone Star State, according to the study.
The survey’s lead author, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemiologist Susan Hillis, told NPR that the number could be closer to 175,000 children nationwide as the study ran through June 2021. Since June, the U.S. has seen a spike in Delta variant cases.
“High COVID-19 mortality rates may have severe unrecognized consequences: large-scale death of parents and caregivers for children,” the study said. “Children who lose caregivers to the pandemic may face intensified trauma, and may have an immediate need for kinship or foster care at a time when pandemic restrictions may limit access to protective services.”
Sceroler said loss, even of people who are not caregivers but involved in a child’s life, can have wide-ranging effects on children and adults.
“We've also had children that have come through our kinship program with the loss of parents, and relatives are taking care of the children now,” Sceroler said. “Overall, I just, I just think that losing a parent as a child is significant trauma, and then you compound that trauma with the effect that COVID has had on our society. It's just overwhelming for a child that has experienced the loss of a parent.”
Families dealing with loss are at risk, Sceroler said, because loss can destabilize families leading to a large impact on children.
She also said single-parent families and foster care or adoptive families need community support to help care for children dealing with trauma.
According to the study, 10% of children in the country lived with a grandparent from 2011 to 2019. In 2019, 4.5 million children lived with a grandparent providing their housing.
“Black, Hispanic, and Asian children are twice as likely as White children to live with a grandparent,” the study said. “The majority of children co-residing with grandparents live with a single parent or no parents. When custodial grandparents raising grandchildren in the absence of parents die, these children, functionally, face orphanhood a second time. With many caregiving grandparents in highest-risk ages for COVID mortality, children may face a serious new adversity.”
Nearly half of the Texas children who lost a caregiver are Hispanic, the study shows.
Department of Family and Protective Services data show that in August more than 960 children were in foster care in its 23-county Region 4 in Northeast Texas. There were also 791 children in kinship care. The numbers show more than 1,850 children were removed and placed with people who are not their parents.
Sceroler called the numbers significant and said they reflect only children the state knows about who are living with people other than their biological parents.
Region 4 covers Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Upshur, Panola, Rusk, Cherokee, Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Raines, Wood, Hopkins, Delta, Lamar, Red River, Franklin, Camp, Titus, Morris, Marion, Cass and Bowie counties.
“We have relatives who are actually parenting raising children because their biological parents are not able to,” Sceroler said. “(Removal) numbers are related to abuse, neglect, but that abuse (or) neglect could have come as a result of the stress it and the inability to actually parent their children due to the socioeconomic problems that COVID has produced with their families.”
Buckner offers several programs in East Texas that help children and families in crisis.
Kinship foster care and placement focuses on trying to keep children with biological family with the hope of possible future reunification. Family Hope Centers offer services and training to help strengthen families with a goal to keep them together. The Family Pathways program helps single parents with a goal to help them overcome barriers to better care for their children.
More foster families are also needed, according to Sceroler.
“Texas needs more families willing to foster children, especially older children, children with special needs and sibling groups,” she said.