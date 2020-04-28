The COVID-19 pandemic cut this school year short, so local high schools are trying to find ways to honor the class of 2020 with unconventional graduation ceremonies.
On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency released some guidelines for schools on ways to conduct commencements that are safe and align with social distancing guidelines.
While many schools have not released final plans yet, Gladewater High School will honor seniors with a parade through town.
Principal Cathy Bedair said she and a team of administrators, senior teachers and the senior counselor came up with the idea.
The parade will take place on May 29, according to the Gladewater ISD Facebook page. Each senior can ride in the parade in a decorated car or truck, though no trailers will be allowed. A parent or family member will drive, so the senior is not distracted.
The procession will go throughout town and in several neighborhoods and will end at the high school, where students will drive through to receive diplomas in their cars.
“We got together and figured out the best thing we could do for them, considering what we’re all going through,” Bedair said. “We didn’t want to postpone actually giving diplomas, because they’re going to go on with their lives.”
The parade going through town allows everyone in the community to congratulate the seniors, Bedair said. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their buildings for the graduates.
“We’re going to try to go through as many neighborhoods in town as we can so families can be in their yard,” she said. “We just want everybody to be able to honor these kids who lost so much.”
Hallsville ISD has three possible graduation plans it shared on the district Facebook page Friday. Each plan has a date for when it will be decided, based on what social distancing guidelines are in place.
The first option is a ceremony at 8 p.m. May 22 at the football stadium; that final decision will be shared by May 4. The second option is an 8 p.m. ceremony June 27 in the high school coliseum with fireworks at the end of the ceremony. Students would get tickets to distribute for the second option, which will be decided by June 15.
The third option the district shared is an 8 p.m. Aug. 1 ceremony at the football stadium. The district will make a decision for it by July 20.
If social distancing policies still are in place by then, the district will conduct a virtual ceremony.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton said Pine Tree tentatively has a ceremony scheduled for June 27 at the football stadium. Whitton said the plans hinge on social distancing guidelines.
Longview, Spring Hill and White Oak officials all said they are waiting on more guidance from the governor and commissioner of education before announcing plans.
Bedair said Gladewater High School wants to be able to make graduation special for students who lost the end of their senior years unexpectedly.
“Our hearts go out to the kids and their families. Because this is a milestone that they’re missing out on the traditional way it happens, my team and I try to keep that at the forefront without breaking guidelines,” she said. “We just want them to know we love them and care about them and want to do what’s best for them at this time.”