Hundreds gathered Tuesday evening at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview as local law enforcement personnel were honored at the Giants of Law Enforcement banquet.
The event, hosted annually by the Longview Centurion Club, is an opportunity for officers in the area to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.
"We are serving in one of the most difficult times of policing in the United States," said guest speaker Will Johnson, who serves as vice president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and is a retired chief of the Arlington Police Department. "We volunteered not because it was easy, not because it was popular, not because it made a lot of money. We volunteered because we knew that we could make a difference. You see, peace officers are difference makers in society. They are problem solvers. They are the most compassionate people that I have ever known, and they are committed to making their community better."
Recipients of the Giants of Law Enforcement awards were as follows:
Longview Police Department
- Civilian of the Year: Nicole Shorten
- 911 Dispatcher of the Year: Kristi Sexton
- 911 Dispatch Supervisor of the Year: Casey Lawson
- Rookie of the Year: Tristan Sloan
- Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Aaron Clinton
- Detective of the Year: Eric Cunningham
- Officer of the Year: Leslie Sheridan
Gregg County Sheriff's Office
- Civilian of the Year: Jhazmyne Johnson
- Detention Officer of the Year: Steve Pepper
- Investigator of the Year: Scott Morrison
- Supervisor of the Year: Cpl. Pamela White
- Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Devon Fuller
- Exemplary Officer of the Year: Lt. Brian Russell
Kilgore Police Department
- Civilian of the Year: Laura Cullum
- Rookie of the Year: Charles Taylor
- Investigator of the Year: Steven Goodson
- Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Joey Chitwood
- Officer of the Year: Brandon Burns
White Oak Police Department
- Employee of the Year: Robin Brown
- Officer of the Year: Sgt. Rex Haynes
LeTourneau University Police Department
- Civilian of the Year: Caleb Poche
- Officer of the Year: Missidime Davis
Kilgore College Police Department
- Officer of the Year: Jessica Copeland
Gladewater Police Department
- Employee of the Year: Keith Thompson
- Officer of the Year: Jairo Arteaga
Texas Department of Public Safety
- Gregg County Trooper of the Year: Joshua McCord
Lakeport Police Department
- Officer of the Year: Cord Dyer and John Vaughn
Mothers Against Drunk Driving East Texas presented awards to officers who showed dedication to preventing and enforcing impaired driving.
Awards presented by MADD were:
Longview Police Department
- Outstanding Service: Officer Michael Bynum, Officer Miguel Castillo, Officer Shelby Phariss, Officer Robert Pittis
- Leadership: Officer Rodney Smith, Officer Syndi Howell
- Education: Sgt. Jeremy Higginbotham
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
- Outstanding Service: Deputy Travis Webb, Deputy James Spencer
- Leadership: Sgt. Noble Simmons
Gregg County District Attorney’s Office
- Prosecutor Service: John Roberts
Kilgore Police Department
- Outstanding Service: Officer Joshua Stelly, Charles Taylor
Texas Department of Public Safety
- Outstanding Service: Trooper Kiefer Bounds, Trooper Justin L. Craig