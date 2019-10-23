Local high school marching band students are preparing for the next level of competition and hoping to reach the state contest after many of them came away from regional contests with a score of 1.
The University Interscholastic League Region 4 marching competition was Tuesday at Texas High School in Texarkana, while Region 21’s contest was Oct. 19 at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
At Region 4, Daingerfield, New Diana, Ore City and White Oak high schools received a 1 and will advance to the area contest. Elysian Fields, Gladewater and Sabine high schools all received a 2.
At Region 21, Longview and Hallsville received a 1, while Tatum received a 2.
The year a band can go to state alternates by UIL conference size. For the 2019-20 school year, 1A, 3A and 5A schools can advance to state, and 2A, 4A and 6A schools do not compete past the regional contest.
Because Longview High School is a 6A school, it is not eligible to advance.
As a 5A school, however, Hallsville is eligible to compete in the area contest Saturday, but Hallsville band director Sherri Morgan said it won’t.
The city of Hallsville is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the band is celebrating its 70th anniversary, she said. The students will perform with band alumni Friday night and Saturday during the festivities.
Morgan said it is worth missing the competition, because she is teaching her students about serving the community.
But Morgan said her students still performed well at the regional contest and overcame obstacles before the competition.
“I’ve been the band director for 46 years, and this is the best band I’ve ever had,” she said. “I’m very proud of their performance.”
Morgan said the students were out for fall break the week before contest and were not able to rehearse as much as they normally would. The band also had some injuries, which required replacing students.
White Oak band director Jason Steele said while his students performed well at regionals, he thinks they have an even better performance in them.
“And that’s the exciting part,” he said.
The last time the White Oak marching band went to state was in 2015, Steele said. The band has been to state four times, each time with Steele as the director.
“I’m very proud of the work they’ve done,” he said. “This is arguably the best band I’ve had, and I’ve had some good ones. They work well, try hard; there’s honestly not a weak link in the group.”
Steele said that to prepare for its next level, the band is working on perfecting some details, but will keep practicing the routine the way it does every day.
“Just like always, I’m extremely impressed and proud of all the support we get with the school and with the parents and community,” he said.
Gary Fort, New Diana band director, said his students are preparing for the area competition Saturday in Carthage. Fort is in his first year as the director at New Diana, after spending 27 years on the band staff at Hallsville and retiring for a year.
“We’re practicing every day and continue to work on our music and marching fundamentals,” he said. “The kids are fantastic. They’re highly motivated, and they’re really excited to get the opportunity.”
Fort said the program includes music that is classical in nature with military-style marches.
“Our administrators and our band booster club are just outstanding in the support they give the band,” he said. “We have a couple more days left, and we’re hoping it doesn’t rain on us so we can rehearse.”