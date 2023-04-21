Numerous local nonprofit organizations are set to collaborate for an event next week in downtown Longview for East Texas Giving Day.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online fundraising challenge from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday that benefits and raises awareness of local nonprofit groups.
To bring attention to the fundraiser, the nonprofit groups will come together 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Tyler and Center streets for the East Texas Giving Day Rally. The event will have a DJ, games and more.
Clent Holmes, executive director of Thrive Longview, said the organizations set to appear are Operation True North; Thrive Longview; LeTourneau University; Community Outreach Mission; Longview Dream Center; ArtsView Children's Theatre; Newgate Mission; Food4Kids Backpack Program; Longview Queens United; Longview Community Ministries; Longview Child Development Center; Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity; The Salvation Army; East Texas Symphonic Band; Bethel Missionary Baptist Church; the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center; and One Love Longview.
The downtown streets will be partially closed for the event, Holmes said. Booths will be set up with pamphlets and information about services the organizations offer.
The East Texas Giving Day Rally is a way for the community to meet and see local nonprofit organizations and learn about what they do, he said.
"Even though we all have our own individual campaigns, we wanted to come together for the sake of collaborating and supporting each other and encourage the community to get to know the different organizations that are participating," Holmes said.
He hopes the rally will help connect nonprofit groups with potential volunteers and donors. Additionally, he said he hopes to attract patronage to the many downtown restaurants and businesses.
This is Thrive Longview's first year participating in East Texas Giving Day, and Holmes said its goal is to raise $36,500. If raised, the funds will go to support the Thrive Summer Camp.
Fellow event organizer Alicia Johnson, CEO of Longview Queens United, said it's also her group's first time taking part in East Texas Giving Day.
According to Johnson, Longview Queens United has two signature programs that help young ladies and boys — the Queens Academy and Thriving Kings.
The programs serve to help youth develop numerous types of skills such as leadership, public service, sisterhood and brotherhood, professionalism, interviewing, conflict resolution and social, emotional and mental health, she said.
The programs also help students prepare for the next steps of their academic or personal careers, Johnson said.
Program membership is free and open to students ages 11 to 17 in Longview ISD middle schools and high school. Members must maintain grades of 75 and above, exhibit good behavior at school and perform a minimum of 12 community service hours every six weeks they're in school, she said.
Part of the programs aim to provide scholarships for its senior members, Johnson said.
By participating in East Texas Giving Day, Johnson hopes to raise funds to fortify her organization's programs and build support for the students and parents involved in it. Additionally, most of the money raised will go toward funding scholarships for programs' seniors, she said.
The group's goal is to raise $25,000, which would allow it to give each senior a scholarship between $2,000 and $5,000 she said.