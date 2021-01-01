Images stop time and can take us back to the moment when they were captured. Some of the pictures from the past year will always be immediately identifiable as having happened in 2020.
The year began, from a visual standpoint, like many others in recent memory. Then, things took a turn.
Suddenly, the local photos produced by News-Journal photographers — and elsewhere around the world — began to include digital thermometers, face masks or shields, personal protective equipment and more distance between people.
Photojournalists Michael Cavazos and Les Hassell found ways to visually cover our communities in spite of these obstacles. They showed altered graduations and celebrations for young people acknowledging milestones in their lives that could not be stopped by a pandemic. They were there as school began and temperatures were taken before students could enter buildings, among other implemented safety measures. The photos they produced showed the time before the pandemic changed East Texas and the ways East Texans found to safely connect in spite of it.
Many of us are likely relieved that 2020 has come to an end and that 2021 has begun. We don't want to go back, and we don't have to. Still, our photographers' work can quickly — and safely — provide reminders about the year. Find individual photo galleries by them at news-journal.com/multimedia .