Ronny Maxey might not have looked like the head of a regional restaurant chain.
He wore blue jeans, a T-shirt and restaurant work shoes every day, and, until not too long ago, still cooked hamburgers in his first Jucys Hamburgers, at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 in Longview. That’s where he started the chain of restaurants more than 40 years ago, with his business growing into an East Texas staple that includes six hamburger locations, six Jucys Taco locations and the Mexican restaurant T. Blanco’s.
Maxey wasn’t a man who would have needed people to know he was a successful business owner, said Carla Russell, the company’s chief financial officer. She worked for Maxey for about 25 years.
Maxey, 69, of Longview, died unexpectedly this week, leaving a legacy of quiet generosity and pride in the business he built. Russell said he was one of the people she most admired and said he was “an amazing guy” and “just had a very tender spirit.”
It didn’t matter whether an employee washed dishes, served diners or cooked.
“Relationships mattered to him very much. His employees were like his team. Everybody was equal, and you were all a team,” she said. “He loved people, and people mattered to him. Those relationships with people mattered to him. He had such a giving heart. He had such a big, warm smile that was reassuring that everything was going to be OK.
“He did so many amazing things, wonderful things, that people don’t even know,” Russell continued. “He did stuff all the time that he never wanted recognition or credit or anything out of it. He just did it because it was the right thing to do.”
He wouldn’t have wanted her to tell stories about his generosity, she said, as she recalled the many ways he helped other people.
“When the pandemic hit ... he went down to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to take some supplies down there,” she said. “He found out they didn’t have any meat. That bothered him tremendously that they didn’t have meat, so ever since March ... he has had our vendor deliver supplies weekly to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission because he just felt like they wouldn’t get the donations they would normally get because of the pandemic. He saw the need and he wanted to help, but never wanted recognition for that. He never wanted anybody to know that.”
Local Chick-fil-A franchisee Chuck King said he and Maxey developed a friendship over breakfast.
“I’ve had breakfast at one of his restaurants once a week for the last 29 years,” King said. “We just developed a friendship because of that. He’d come sit down at the table with me, and we just started swapping stories and ideas and he imparted a lot of wisdom to me. He’s just a guy that I respect immensely.”
His friend was “incredibly generous,” King said, and his death is a big loss.
“If there was a need, it seems like he was the one to step up to the plate and provide it,” King said.
This past summer it was Maxey and his family who stepped in and donated the money necessary for Longview to continue its annual fireworks show, which the city had planned to cancel because of the financial concerns brought by COVID-19.
Maxey also had joined in mission trips to Africa with the Longview-based Jericho Road Mission.
“That became very close to his heart and became something that was one of his things that became very meaningful to him — to help the people of Africa and that mission,” Russell said.
He also was active in the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Relief Ministry, working on the feeding crew and helping cleanup efforts after disasters.
“That also was very near and dear to his heart,” Russell said.
Maxey was married to his wife, Debbie, for 30 years. Russell said he always thought of Debbie’s two daughters as his family, and he and Debbie also had a son together.
In a Facebook post, one of Maxey’s stepdaughters, Molly Anthony, said he provided her stability and love. Through his relationship with her mother, he taught her how a husband should love his wife, she said. As she worked in the family business with him during the past 20 years, he taught her even more — to put their customers and employees first, she said.
She recalled some of the wisdom he imparted: “You always pay your bills on Monday. They need their money to run a business, too.” “Always strive to make the next burger better than the last.” “Don’t cut tomatoes early ... there is no reason to try and get ahead. A fresh tomato is a fresh tomato.” “No one needs to know that we gave that!” “No, don’t charge them ... just donate it.”
“He never cared about fancy cars, clothes or any ‘things.’ He had no hobbies ... no golf playing for Ronny,” Anthony said. “He just cared about people and his businesses... and his businesses helped him help all people. He was so special.”
King said Maxey was a leader in their industry in East Texas. Some people, he said, are good at the restaurant business, but Maxey was exceptional, King said.
“We do serve the public, but for him, service was just a calling,” he said, and that’s what set Maxey apart. He and Maxey attended Mobberly Baptist Church together.
“What a hole it’s going to leave in the community, and certainly his family,” King said. “The fingerprints that he’s leaving to his family and his community and his church — it’s going to take decades for those to wear off. I’m just proud and I’m a better person for knowing him, and I think hundreds of people are better people for knowing him. I grieve for his family and I grieve for his employees and his staff that he loved so much.”
Russell said Jucys was Maxey’s pride and joy. The business has a capable management team in place, she said.
“We all know what his goals were, and I foresee that to continue,” Russell said.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mobberly Baptist Church with visitation at 1 p.m. That family has asked for donations to be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers.