Four local school districts passed resolutions Monday allowing staff pay to continue uninterrupted during closures to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville ISDs all approved the resolutions at their Monday school board meetings.
Many school employees still are working despite closures. Food service staff are preparing meals, transportation workers are delivering food, teachers are conducting virtual lessons and custodians are cleaning and sanitizing schools.
At the Longview ISD meeting, Place 7 trustee Troy Simmons said he wanted to recognize the administration and board for passing the resolutions “to maintain continuity for our employees and families at this time.”
“Not everyone has the ability to do that,” he said. “I hope the staff understands what an extension and what an effort it is by the administration to provide that.”
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the board passed a resolution to pay staff during the closure at no penalty to the employees.
“It also allows us to pay a premium to the staff that have to come on-site and do work,” he said. That staff includes bus drivers and cafeteria workers who are preparing and delivering food to families.
Those employees are paid hourly and will get extra pay, Clugston said.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said it is good the district has the flexibility to keep staff and students operating while still paying staff.
“Over the weekend I was able to watch my daughter log into her classes, and this Sunday my daughter was working,” he said. “Our employees are able to keep getting paid, and also our students are able to keep learning. We started school Monday, and kids have been learning. It’s a win-win for our students and teachers.”
White Oak ISD passed a resolution at its Thursday board meeting. Superintendent Brian Gray previously said the district wants to take care of all its employees while classes are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Gladewater ISD also passed a resolution last week. Superintendent Sedric Clark said the board approved continuing staff pay at a special meeting Friday.
The Sabine ISD board has not passed an official resolution yet, Superintendent Stacey Bryce said. It will be on the agenda at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for April 13.
Until then, staff pay will continue as normal during the closure, he said.
Kilgore ISD had a meeting March 17 in which the board approved paying staff normal rates during the closure, Superintendent Andy Baker said in a written statement.
“We’ve cut down the actual amount of work hours and created schedules to help rotate our employees through their days while keeping to social distancing recommendations,” Baker said. “But all of our Bulldog faculty and staff will continue being paid at their full-time, normal rates.”