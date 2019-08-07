From Staff Reports
Districts are getting ready for the new school year with convocations starting this week.
Longview ISD, Spring Hill ISD and Hallsville ISD all have convocations planned for Friday.
At Longview ISD, the convocation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Lobo Coliseum. A vendor fair with community partners and food trucks are planned. At 8:30 a.m., former NFL player and motivational speaker Keith Davis will address the staff.
Spring Hill ISD’s convocation is slated to begin at 8 a.m. in the auditorium. Part of the day will include a drawing for prizes for staff members who participated in a summer workout challenge.
Employees who exercised at least four days a week and kept a log of their workouts are eligible for the drawing. Their names are entered as many times as weeks they turned in.
The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for Hallsville ISD’s convocation in the junior high school cafeteria at 1 Bobcat Lane. Superintendent Jeff Collum will be the keynote speaker and the district will award surprise grants.
Pine Tree ISD’s convocation is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Monday with the theme “Building Something Special.” Superintendent Steve Clugston will speak at the Pine Tree Road auditorium. The event will include the annual spirit competition between campuses and departments.
The public is invited to attend.
White Oak ISD’s convocation is planned for 8 a.m. Tuesday. At 9 a.m., Kevin Honeycutt, a professional learning communities speaker from Solution Tree, will address the staff.