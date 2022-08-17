Staff members from two area school districts recently joined East Texas law enforcement agencies for active-shooter training.
Members of the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, Tyler Police Department, Tyler ISD Police Department and Smith County Sheriff's Office along with area school resource officers and Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens came together in July to participate in a "breaching school" hosted by Longview police.
Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) is aimed at preparing officers for mass shooting events and has been utilized by Longview police since the early 2000s, said police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
The class was the first to focus solely on breaching techniques, and the tactics taught will be incorporated in the Longview Police Department's active shooter training platform, Thornton said.
John Dapkins, founder of Jersey Tactical Corp. in New Jersey, taught the class and brought along a specialized tool he invented called the Jersey Tactical Claw.
Police Chief Anthony Boone spoke about the class and the tool this past month at a recent Longview City Council meeting and said it has the ability to get through "almost any door."
Some of the tactics taught at the class included how to properly use the Jersey Tactical Claw; how to breach inward and outward opening residential doors (interior and exterior); how to breach windows; how to defeat commercial doors of different configurations; how to utilize other common breaching tools in conjunction with the Jersey Tactical Claw; and how to correctly care, maintain, set up and transport breaching tools, Thornton said.
"If we cannot get inside a structure, we cannot save lives," Thornton said. "If we arrive on a scene of an active shooter (situation) and the doors are locked, waiting for a key to arrive is not the answer. Our goal is to provide the best training and tools to our patrol officers in order to protect the community."
He added that the class served two of the three goals Boone wanted to accomplish by bringing in better equipment and more training to the department.
In addition, a joint safety training exercise took place Aug. 1 and 2 at Pine Tree Junior High School. According to Thornton, about 25 people, including Longview police officers, Longview fire marshals, Hallsville police officers and Hallsville and Pine Tree ISD staff members took part in the two-day training.
"The first day of instruction is designed to prepare the first responder to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooter," Thornton said.
How to handle improvised explosive devices by using simulated bombs and post-engagement priorities after a shooter is been stopped also were part of the first day of training.
The second day served to improve integration between law enforcement, EMS and school staff in active attack/shooter events, he said. It also provided a model framework for the entities to integrate responses during such an event through the rescue task force (RTF) concept, Thornton said.
According to an article by the Domestic Preparedness journal, the RTF concept focuses on the needs and care of victims, not responders.
"The RTF consists of EMS and law enforcement personnel who work together to provide immediate basic medical care to victims. This differs from tactical EMS, which usually focuses on medical care for the responders," according to the article.
The training exercise was the first time Longview police and Longview fire/EMS trained alongside school staff in preparation for an integrated response, Thornton said.
Jack Irvin, Pine Tree ISD's director of transportation, safety and security, said history has shown that school shootings typically last five minutes from the moment they start. In that small amount of time, school response is crucial, he said.
"Until law enforcement gets on the scene, there could be a few minutes before that occurs, and a lot of bad things happen in that time," Irvin said.
School staff members serve as first responders until law enforcement shows up, he added.
After completing the the two-day course, Pine Tree ISD staff members who participated were worn out, Irvin said.
"I can tell you that they were mentally and physically exhausted," he said. "It was very high energy, and I heard nothing but positive responses from the staff here at Pine Tree."
Thornton said that the people who attended the training "did an awesome job and are true sentinels of our children and staff at our school."