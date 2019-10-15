Spring Hill alumnus Michael Moody led his alma mater to a "superior" score at the University Interscholastic League marching band contest Tuesday.
The Spring Hill High School band received a 1, the highest rating at the contest, from all three judges at the Region 4 contest.
Moody, who is in his first year leading the "Blue Brigade," said the conferences alternate going to state every other year, depending on whether they're even numbered or odd numbered — 1A-3A-5A or 2A-4A-6A.
So, the Spring Hill band, which comes from a 4A school, cannot compete for state this year, but it will compete Nov. 2 at the National Association of Military Marching Bands at Stephen F. Austin State University.
"To come back to Spring Hill and to lead them to a first division has been really exciting, humbling and an experience not a lot of directors get to experience," Moody said. "Coming back home made it much more unique, and I’m just really excited for these kids."
When Moody was offered the position over the summer, it was after attending the funeral of his former Kilgore College band director and mentor Glenn Wells. He said at the time it felt like getting the position was a "higher calling."
After Tuesday's performance, he feels the same, if not stronger, he said.
"Even when I rehearse, I still have a lot of Mr. Glenn Wells in me," he said. "It still feels awkward, him not being around."
But the transition to lead the band was smooth because of the students, Moody said.
Pine Tree High School band students also earned a 1, or first division, and will advance to the area contest.
Director Aaron Turner said Pine Tree, a 5A district, is eligible to advance toward state competition, so it will take the next step and compete at the area contest Oct. 26 in Dallas.
"We’ve got a week and a half to get it done," he said on preparation for the next level. "We’re going to take the comment sheets we got from this contest and look at the things the judges thought we could improve on and work on those one-by-one."
Turner said the students played and marched well, and he could not have asked for better results.
"We just have a hard-working group of kids that really have put out their very best effort," he said. "I could not be more proud of them and all they’ve accomplished."
Gilmer and Kilgore, both 4A districts; Marshall, 5A; and Union Grove, 2A; also all earned first divisions. One judge gave Kilgore a 2, but other schools received straight 1s.