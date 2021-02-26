Texas educators are going back to class to learn how to best teach children to read.
As part of House Bill 3 that passed in the last legislative session, teachers in certain grades are required to participate in reading academies. In 2019-20, more than 33,000 state educators took part in the academies, according to the Texas Education Agency’s annual report.
Reading academies are “year-long, intensive, job-embedded trainings and coaching fellowships aligned to the science of teaching reading,” according to the report. “With HB 3, every teacher in grades K-3 and every principal is required to attend a reading academy by 2022-23. Reading academies have the potential to be the most effective reform to improve literacy outcomes for students in Texas.”
TEA spokesman Frank Ward said HB 3’s impact in this area is huge.
“It’s a totally transformative way to get more options to school districts to get greater training, funding and support,” Ward said. “It helps to ensure greater opportunity for all students and teachers, for that matter.”
Reading Interventionist Amanda Childress at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in Longview ISD is participating in the training virtually.
Though she has an extensive background in teaching reading, Childress said the program can still help educators.
“I think the impact of ... how they’re teaching it is going to depend on that teacher’s background,” she said. “Everybody can learn. It’s going to impact the way they teach reading, but of course there’s going to be a difference in a newer teacher and a master teacher.”
The program is doing a great job teaching the science of reading, Childress said.
“The science of reading is those components of reading that don’t come naturally,” she said. “As humans, spoken language comes naturally because of the length of time that spoken language has been an integral part of human interaction, whereas the science of reading, what happens in the brain when reading occurs, those processes are not natural to humans due to the length of time that reading has been part of our system.
“The science of reading is what parts of the brain are activated, what are the best practices to activate those parts of the brain accurately and to create those memories of what it takes to read,” she said.
TEA Deputy Commissioner for School Programs Lily Laux said the program is not just for reading teachers.
“The theory is decoding times language comprehensions equals reading comprehension,” she said. “In that, that component works like any other math equation so if any of those is a zero, reading comprehension is a zero. But language comprehension is something that all subject teachers in early grades are helping support. We believe all early learning teachers have a role to play in successful literacy practices.”
And the state needs successful literacy practices. Laux said Texas schools have experienced “substantial struggles” in literacy, and officials wanted solutions.
Childress echoed Laux, adding that could explain the push for the reading academies.
“I think across the state of Texas, reading scores aren’t where TEA wants to be, which is no secret,” she said. “So, what we ask is, ‘What do we need to do differently? What needs of the students are we not meeting?’ I think over a period of time with reading scores being not where we want them to be, this has come out of that.”