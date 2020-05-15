For New Diana High School sophomore Haven Ferrer, art started as doodling in class. Now, it is how he expresses himself on a daily basis.
Haven's hard work paid off in his gold medal from the Texas Art Education Association in the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event.
Several local students earned gold medals in the competition, which included various categories.
Haven's winning piece was a sketch of his dog Sky. His medium was colored pencils.
"It came out of nowhere," he said. "I really wasn’t expecting it. When you look at everyone else’s art, you’re like, 'They’re all going to win,' but when you find out you won, it’s really something special."
Pine Tree High School photography teacher Elizabeth White's student I'yonia Mumphrey, a junior, won a gold medal in photography.
White said a regional VASE contest takes place in February, and judges pick the best for the state contest, where the pieces are judges again.
"A small percentage get a gold medal, and the best pieces get a Gold Seal Award," White said. "It’s mind blowing to think it’s a 15- or 16-year-old making this artwork."
I'yonia's photo, called State of Mind, features a girl with one hand covering half her face and an illustration on top of the photo. Words fill the background of the image.
"It speaks to all the pressure of a teenager, and the words are a lot of the stress a teenager has to deal with," White said. "She interviewed a friend who dealt with depression and anxiety, and they talked about what she’s dealing with. (I'yonia) made a graphic piece around her story to share you’re not alone, and these are things a lot of students deal with and these are thoughts."
White said I'yonia's work always has a strong message and is "more than something that looks pretty."
Pine Tree had two Gold Seal winners in the state contest, White said.
"VASE is the largest student art contest in Texas," she said. "The students look forward to it and prepare work for it the entire year. At Pine Tree, we have a very strong fine arts program, so we have a lot participate."