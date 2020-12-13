When Texas schools reopened this fall, teachers were put on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Every day, educators sanitize surfaces, check temperatures, enforce mask guidelines and do everything they can to keep the virus out of schools.
For those reasons and more, calls are growing for teachers to be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the Texas Tribune, the Texas Urban Council of Superintendents and the Texas Classroom Teachers Association sent letters to the governor saying teachers should be recognized as frontline workers, similar to health care employees.
The first tier of Texans to receive the first round of vaccines, as outlined by the state, include hospital-based workers who are in direct contact with patients, staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, emergency medical services providers and home health aides who manage “vulnerable and high-risk” patients.
With enough doses, a second-tier of health care workers — including those in outpatient settings such as doctors’ offices, school nurses and mortuary workers like medical examiners and embalmers — will be eligible for the vaccine.
This past week, the San Antonio mayor and Bexar County judge also sent letters to the governor urging for teachers to be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Longview-area superintendents are echoing those sentiments.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he wants his teachers to have access to the vaccine sooner rather than later.
“I’ve got young teachers and older teachers, I’ve got some that have underlying medical conditions, but they’re here every single day,” Clugston said. “If I can get them closer to the front of the line to get them protected, I think that just makes us more effective; it cuts down our need for quarantine, COVID leave and keeps that teacher in the classroom, and we can stay open.”
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said when it comes to vaccines, it is important to let people make the decision they feel is best. But, he said he still “absolutely” wants teachers to be considered for one of the first groups vaccinated.
“I’m sure every leader in every organization wants their people to have first access,” he said.
Employees should be given a choice if they want the vaccine, White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said.
“Those frontline medical workers and first responders should be on the top of the list,” he said. “But, we’re asking our teachers to do a monumental task in supporting our students across the state, so I would think they need to be considered essential personnel from the standpoint of the vaccine.”