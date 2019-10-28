Local teachers honored at Teacher of the Year luncheon

Teachers at Hallsville and Carthage ISDs were honored Friday at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon for the Texas Association of School Administrators.
Kristina Wyman, a teacher at Hallsville Intermediate School, was honored as the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Tammie Evans, who teaches at Carthage High School, was honored as the Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored teachers since 1969. It recognizes teachers for outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching, according to a written statement from the Texas Association of School Administrators.