From staff reports
The Longview Public Library is entering the second year of its weekly Music and Movement program with an expanded assortment of instruments.
The program, which begins Sept. 9 for ages infants up to 5 years, has added triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos and a digital piano to drums, rhythm sticks and hand-held shakers, according to Adam Martin, a library assistant in the youth services department.
He said a $2,000 grant from an anonymous donor during the summer made possible the additional instruments, which also will be used to support story time as well as current and future music programs at the library. The grant also will provide new printed music resources for library patrons and programming.
The program involves singing, learning about music and instruments, musical stories and preparing for music later in life and lasts about 40 minutes per session. Parents and children who attend will have opportunities to hear from local musicians and educators about their instruments and their performing careers.
Martin said he and volunteers who are professional musicians will teach the children how to play the instruments with the exception of the piano, which requires more expertise. Musical guests showed up once a month during the first year of Music and Movement and will be available each month during the second year.
“I will be playing the piano,” said Martin, who studied voice performance and music education at Texas A&M University-Commerce and taught elementary music at Garland ISD for two years before joining the library in March 2018. “The piano is a great teaching tool. It keeps everybody on the same page.”
Martin said the library is offering the program for the second year because of the support it received from parents.
He said one indication of Music and Movement’s success is 20 to 30 parents and children showed up regularly at each session from February through the end of the first season.
“We had plenty of regulars,” Martin said. “We had new people come all of the time. We had a lot of new families showing up.”
One parent who attended a session in October, Brisa Davis of Longview, said her son, Nathan, who was 18 months old at the time, “really likes music” while she is “not terribly musical.
“So, anytime I get a chance to expose him to songs that are sung properly, I take it,” Davis said.
One of the goals of the program is to prepare children for successful learning, Martin said.
“Research shows that children benefit so much in so many ways from simply being exposed to music at these critical early stages, and exponentially more so when they have the opportunity to experience it and create it for themselves in a variety of ways,” he said.
The library also plans to offer music programs for teens and families, music-based tutoring, local performing artists and more.
For information and to inquire about volunteering as a performer, call Martin at (903) 237-1345 or email afmartin@longviewtexas.gov .