Payments appear to be headed to students who in some cases have waited years to receive scholarships they won through contests held in conjunction with Longview’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.
The unpaid scholarships were the focus of a lawsuit filed in January 2019 by the Longview law firm of Ward, Smith and Hill on behalf of four Longview High School graduates against the Rev. Lamar Jones.
Jones is the pastor at Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville and is a past president of the local NAACP. He’s also helped organize MLK Day activities in Longview under what’s known as the MLK Planning Committee, and he’s employed as the family liaison at Longview ISD.
Jones never responded to the lawsuit regarding the $4,500 owed to the four students. In September, a default judgment was awarded against him, ordering him to pay the scholarships that Madeline Duvall, Nitin Rangu, Robyn Roper and Kysean Dixon had won as part of art and essay contests.
In October, he told the News-Journal he intended to pay the scholarships. However, that never happened, and Claire Henry, the attorney representing the students, said she and her clients never heard from him.
This past week, though, Jones said he had given the students’ checks, including checks for some students who weren’t part of the lawsuit, to James Brewer, Longview High School principal and assistant superintendent of secondary education. The school district was in contact with Henry’s office Monday about distributing the checks. The district reported that in total there were nine checks totaling $7,300.
“The original plan was that they were going to get it MLK weekend,” Jones said, but he said he’d been sick and in the hospital and didn’t get out until Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Marci Duvall’s daughter, Madeline, is a senior at Pepperdine University who won $1,700 in scholarships, which included $200 in the art contest as a high school sophomore and $1,000 in the essay contest her senior year at Longview High School. Duvall has another daughter who won $200 in one of the contests, but the family just let it go, she said. She said she was appreciative of the attorneys who agreed to represent the students for free.
She said she and her daughter had made numerous attempts to contact Jones over the years to no avail, including writing letters to him at his church.
In that time, it’s been “infuriating” to see Jones quoted in the News-Journal and in articles in the Longview ISD newspaper.
Jones said not everyone who will receive payments participated in the lawsuit.
“But we’re just making sure everybody is taken care of, whether they filed or didn’t file they’re going to get their money,” he said, adding as he said in October that he takes full responsibility for this situation.
He said he’s trying to get everything straightened out so that it doesn’t take away from the goals of the group that organizes the MLK Day activities each year.
“I’m going to make sure everything is in order,” he said, adding that he will make that happen by slowing down and making sure everyone does what they’re supposed to.
“I’ve learned a valuable lesson: Slow down, slow down. Double check, double check and don’t make assumptions,” Jones said.