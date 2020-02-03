While Longview-area schools are experiencing cases of the flu, officials say the issue is less about attendance and more about longevity.
Local schools saw cases of the flu as early as August. Pine Tree ISD's nurse, Jan Goldberg, said attendance records do not show a significant dip, but the flu season has lasted for months.
She said she is not sure why the flu started so early this season, but the district is seeing both Type A and Type B flu, which could make an impact.
"It could be that one's more predominant and one has started early and then the other one jumped in there," Goldberg said. "We don't know, but we have been seeing both kinds."
Kimberlie Dans, lead nurse at Longview ISD, said the district is experiencing similar circumstances with flu season.
Dans said while the flu has been mild, the district has been seeing it since the first week of school.
Despite an early flu season, she said the lowest attendance rate so far was 93%. That was at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, which schools prekindergartners and kindergartners.
"And those are the little ones," she said. "That's very good, we've had really good attendance."
Dans said she spoke with a doctor about the flu season, since it started so early. She said she was told the clinics started seeing the flu early, too.
"They said it's like it never went away from the following year," she said.
Spring Hill ISD's lead nurse, Jaymie Walton, said in a written statement that the district's first confirmed flu case was in the first week of September.
"Thankfully, our flu numbers have not been terrible and our attendance percentages have not dropped below the low to mid-90s thus far," Walton said. "I do believe that we will see another wave of flu before the season is over, just my own personal prediction."
When should a child stay home?
Part of keeping flu numbers low is preventing the spread of germs, health officials say.
Goldberg said any time a student has a fever, he or she needs to stay home. A temperature of 100 degrees and above is considered a fever.
"That means something’s really sick with them, and it’s not just nasal stuff or just a little increase, like a sinus infection," she said. "That means there’s something really wrong with them."
Dans said if a child has a temperature at 99 degrees or above, parents are called and can come pick up their child. But once it hits 100 degrees, a student needs to be fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school.
When a student has a high fever, the child is isolated in the nurse's office until a parent or guardian arrives, to prevent spreading germs, Goldberg said.
Walton said for a school to shut down because of the flu, attendance would have to be 10% lower than the lowest percentage from the previous year. That standard is set by the Texas Education Agency.
So if the lowest attendance was 92%, it would have to hit 91% for classes to be canceled, Walton said.
Other sanitation efforts
Some districts — such as Longview and Pine Tree — have machines that can spray an entire area and kill the germs in the room.
Goldberg said the custodial staff will bring the machine into the nurse's office at a campus after a student needs to be isolated. It also is used in classrooms.
Walton said the district encourages all students and staff to get their flu vaccine every year. Each October, an on-site flu vaccine clinic is offered for employees and families.
The district also encourages teachers to use disinfecting wipes daily to sanitize the classrooms.
"Our custodial staff is diligent in frequently sanitizing common areas and all touch points on each campus districtwide," she said. "We promote good hand hygiene among staff and students by washing their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water throughout the day when it is available."
Still, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the flu is not exposing people to it.
"If your child feels bad, please check their temp before you put them on the bus," Goldberg said. "Every morning, we send kids home coming off the bus with fevers, so that entire bus has been exposed."