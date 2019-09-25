The price tag for needed road projects in the Longview area during the next 25 years exceeds $415 million, according to road planning documents compiled earlier this year.
Transportation Planning Manager Macie Wyers presented the Mobility 2045 Plan on Wednesday at the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board meeting.
Mobility 2045 was a project in which the Metropolitan Planning Organization and other agencies gathered public input to determine the transportation needs of residents in Longview, Gladewater, White Oak and surrounding areas during the next quarter century.
Several projects identified in Mobility 2045 were included in the 2020 Unified Transportation Program that received approval for funding in August from the Texas Transportation Commission. Among those projects is reconfiguring the Interstate 20-U.S. 259-Texas 31 interchange that Wyers said includes widening the interstate from four lanes to six lanes. That project is estimated to be let for contractor bids in 2023.
"They’re all estimates at this point in time," Wyers said. "It will depend on the development of the project. Really, the (2020 Unified Transportation Program) was just adopted, so those let dates will get refined over time."
Three projects selected for the Mobility 2045 list are on roads that have a history of fatal crashes. Seven projects are within a quarter mile of a school campus, while 14 projects are along designated truck routes.
The plan includes five Longview street projects that will receive a total of $21.12 million in bond funding through 2022, including Fairmont Street reconstruction, Estes Parkway reconfiguration, Cotton Street improvements, Reel Road widening and Mobberly Avenue reconstruction.
Mobility 2045 also includes eight highway projects totaling $533 million that are unfunded. They include other I- 20 improvements and widening NE Loop 281 from Eastman Road to U.S. 80, SW Loop 281 from U.S. 80 to Estes Parkway and Texas 31 between I-20 and South Street from four lanes to six lanes.
"We’re estimating that the I-20 corridor widening from four to six lanes from Longview MPO boundary to Longview MPO boundary is going to cost $260 million for construction," Wyers said. "The Longview MPO will not receive enough funding to cover a project like that in a 25-year period, so it would actually take Texas Transportation Commission action to allocate funding for a project like that, which is what happened with the I-20/Texas 31 interchange project."
Other unfunded projects for Longview streets include reconstructing Fourth Street north of Loop 281, widening Dundee Road, Silver Falls Road, Airline Road and East Hawkins Parkway and extending Spring Hill Road east to Airline Road and Bill Owens Parkway north to George Richey Road.
Paying for those city street projects likely would require bond funding, Wyers said.
Until Oct. 25, residents can ask questions, get copies or make comments about the draft Regional Thoroughfare Plan and the Metropolitan Transportation Plan — both part of Mobility 2045 — by emailing Wyers at mpo@longviewtexas.gov or writing to her at P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606.
The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board will consider adopting the plans at its next meeting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at City Hall.