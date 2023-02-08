City Attorney Jim Finley has announced plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years of service to Longview and 34 years overall in municipal government.
He retires as the longest tenured city attorney in Longview’s history, serving with five mayors, 25 council members and numerous staff, according to a statement from the city.
Finley began his municipal career as an assistant city attorney in Wichita Falls in 1989. He later served as the city attorney of Big Spring from 1996 to 1999. He was hired as Longview’s city attorney in 2000.
As part of Longview's council-manager form of government, the city attorney is one of only four positions hired directly by the council, the others being city manager, city secretary and municipal court judge. The council will discuss the process for filling the city attorney position during executive session of Thursday's regular meeting.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. “I want to express my appreciation to all the mayors, City Council members and city staff members that I have had the pleasure of serving alongside.”
The city attorney is the legal adviser for the council, boards and commissions and city departments. The city attorney’s office is responsible for contract review, municipal court prosecution, litigation and other legal matters related to city operations, according to the city.
During his tenure in Longview, Finley also been actively involved in collaborative efforts with other East Texas municipalities to collectively review and advocate in the interest of communities on issues related to gas and electric utilities, according to the city.
“I was serving as the council member for District 4 when we first hired Jim Finley as city attorney in 2000,” said Mayor Andy Mack. “I can tell you that through his 23 years with the City, Jim has provided sage advice. He didn’t always give me the answer I wanted to hear, but he wasn’t afraid to tell me what I needed to know as mayor or city council member to best serve the interests of the city of Longview and this community.
"I am sure he did the same for all the other elected officials and staff that have worked with Jim.”