A longtime downtown Longview eatery known for its hamburgers is reducing its hours after a recent run of low sales on Mondays.
Backstreet Bar and Grill announced Sunday on its Facebook page that beginning this week it will be closed on Mondays. According to the post, the past four weeks of Mondays sales for the restaurant have averaged between $200 and $300.
“I can’t keep doing that,” the post says.
“When school starts back and the heat let’s up a little we will start opening back up on Mondays,” according to the post. “The rest of the week will operate as normal. Thank you to all my customers who continue to keep us going. I Would not still be open if it weren’t for you.”
The restaurant, at 214 W. Methvin St., has been open for about 24 years. Rhonda Fulton took over the restaurant after her mother operated it for 10 years, she told the News-Journal for a previous story.
Among her popular items are a patty melt, a classic burger and a jalapeno burger that’s topped with grilled onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, red pepper and garlic sauce, and served on a jalapeno and cheese bun, she said in 2021.