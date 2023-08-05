If a proposed long-distance Amtrak route one day carries passengers from the Dallas area through Longview and Marshall to Georgia, it will largely be because of the work of two East Texans: Richard and Christina Anderson.
Their work promoting that project through the I-20 Corridor Council was recognized in July. That's when more than 125 elected officials from East Texas and Louisiana along with other leaders and transportation officials gathered in Marshall in support of a proposed long-distance Amtrak train route that would connect Texas to Georgia.
The I-20 Corridor Council is a multi-state coalition that has supported that project, with the longtime leadership of Richard and Christina Anderson. Richard Anderson is a former Harrison County judge and state senator.
Amtrak officials, along with the Texas Eagle Marketing and Performance Organization and I-20 Corridor Council presented the Amtrak Distinguished Service Award to the Andersons during the July event.
The award says: “In honor and gratitude for your strategic and effective leadership of collaborative multi-state endeavors, since 2007, to establish a direct long-distance rail passenger connection between Dallas/Fort Worth and the Eastern Seaboard via Mineola, Longview, and Marshall, Texas. Then, across Northern Louisiana to Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt was one of the people in attendance. This week he praised their work in the coalition.
"Tenacity. I think tenacity is a key word for both of them," he said about the Andersons.
They are the ones who reached outside of state and county lines and built a coalition from Dallas to Georgia to support the rail project, he said. The Andersons have said the coalition's years of preparation and planning put Amtrak in a position this year to apply for federal funding for the long-distance route that would connect millions of people and provide more economic development and tourism opportunities. A decision on the funding is expected this fall.
The Andersons have kept efforts toward this increased rail access alive, Stoudt said.
"They've really had a lot of impact on it," he said.
D.J. Mitchell, retired vice president of passenger services for BNSF, along with Tom Mulligan, retired Amtrak liaison from Union Pacific, also commended the Andersons' work.
Mitchell thanked the Andersons for their “leadership, tenacity and teamwork.”
“That’s how you get things done," Mitchell said.
Marc Magliari, Amtrak's senior public relations manager, ended the July program by presenting Distinguished Service Awards to the Andersons on behalf of Amtrak. The framed awards were signed with a “Thank You” by Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner.
Amtrak's pursuit of federal funding for the rail expansion project, as available through the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is what the Andersons and the coalition have "aspired" to.
"It shows what a regional concept of local government and officials working together can accomplish," Richard Anderson said. "That is extremely important. Regionalism is highly important to us. One county can't do it."
He and his wife are "humbled and honored" by the award and appreciate the support of Amtrak and the others who participated in the July meeting.
"With Amtrak's filing of the corridor designation, and the funding now available under the bipartisan infrastructure law, the ground work demonstrating both the feasibility and the capacity to complete this effort has paid off," Richard Anderson said. "With with this funding, Amtrak has now entered into an expansionary mode, and we are very pleased to see our our Interstate 20 route made a priority.
"We look forward to supporting Amtrak together with our local officials, to bring this project to a successful conclusion.”