Longtime educator Crista Black has filed to seek the Place 4 seat on the Longview ISD board.
The seat is held by Trustee Ginia Northcutt, who first was elected in 2014. Northcutt had not filed as of Tuesday for a place on the May 6 ballot, according to Milagros Cordoba, district elections coordinator/early voting clerk.
Black is president of the Longview ISD Education Foundation. She previously served as president of the Junior League of Longview and also has worked with the East Texas Literacy Council, Heartisans Marketplace, Hudson PEP Elementary School PTO and Foster Middle School PTO.
During her time with these organizations, she said she served in leadership roles and helped develop projects.
Since 2001, Black has been in the education field, working in Frisco and Pine Tree ISDs. During her tenure at Pine Tree, she was awarded Pine Tree Middle School Teacher of the Year and District Elementary Teacher of the Year.
She later became an instructional specialist at Pine Tree High School and as English language arts curriculum coordinator for the district.
Black and her husband, Michael, have two children who attended Hudson PEP Elementary and now attend Foster Middle School.
"As a graduate and educator within public schools, I recognize the significance of the educational system we serve in shaping our future," she said. "If elected to represent District 4, I will strive to work collaboratively with the board of trustees to support the best educational opportunities for the students of Longview ISD."
Black said as a parent in the district and a volunteer in the community, along with her experience as an educator, she feels called to serve by becoming a board member.
The seat of Place 2 Trustee Brett Miller also is up for election on the May ballot, but he had not filed to run as of Tuesday, according to Cordoba.
Miller was first elected in 2020.
Feb. 17 is the last day to file for an application for a place on the ballot, and early voting begins April 24.