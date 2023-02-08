A longtime city of Longview health authority has been appointed as an alternate for a national conference that helps guide and shape Federal Drug Administration rules and guidelines.
Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks said a local authority is rarely chosen as a council member to attend the Conference for Food Protection as the positions usually go to state-level officials. She was recommended for the spot in July and applied for it and received an email in October telling her she had been selected, she said.
"It's a tremendous honor and very humbling," she said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity that someone even thought enough about me to recommend me to apply."
Three councils form the Conference for Food Protection: Council I - Laws and Regulations deliberates issues pertaining to laws, regulations and model codes governing the safety of food; Council II - Administration, Education and Certification deliberates issues relating to the constitution and bylaws, conference procedures, memoranda of understanding, program evaluation, education, training and certification; and Council III - Science and Technology deliberates issues pertaining to food science and technology related to food safety.
Together, the three councils at the conference determine FDA regulations.
Kidd-Brooks was chosen as an alternate to Council III.
She will serve in the alternate role for a term of three years, she said. As an alternate, if a council member fails to show for the conference, Kidd-Brooks will take the seat.
Kidd-Brooks is a member of the Texas Environmental Health Association and served as state president from 2018-19.
She has worked for the city for almost 18 years and said that while she enjoys the new title, those things don't make a person.
"I'm Leisha — I'm always going to be Leisha, and every opportunity afforded to me is a blessing, that's how I think about it," she said.
Kidd-Brooks started with the city as a health inspector and held the position for seven years before becoming the environmental health manager. As manager, she oversees health inspectors, the public swimming pool program and the vector program that involves mosquito spraying.