Longview’s Bill Bussey has spent a lot of time in the air, but he just keeps reaching new heights.
The founder of the Great Texas Balloon Race, who got his fixed-wing pilot’s license in 1969 and started flying hot air balloons in 1977, recently became one of only three balloon pilots to ever receive the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
Bussey, a retired dentist, was awarded the honor this past year, but due to COVID-19, he did not receive it until this past month when he was in Albuquerque for the International Balloon Fiesta. Great Texas Balloon Race Championship Director Sam Parks presented Bussey with the award.
The award is named in honor of aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright who are are credited with inventing, building and flying the world's first successful motor-operated airplane. The Wright brothers made the first controlled flight in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. To be eligible for the award that bares the Wright brothers’ names, a pilot must have flown with no blemishes for 50 years or more.
Bussey said he feels honored to be in a class with just two other U.S. balloon pilots — Theron (Terry) Wright and Col. Joe Kittinger — both of whom he knows personally.
He met Terry Wright, a distant relative of the Wright brothers, in the 1970s in North Carolina. Kittinger, he said, was shot down while flying in the Vietnam War and became the first man to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean in a gas balloon.
“I am beyond proud to be mentioned in the same category with these two great pilots,” Bussey said.
The award, however, is nowhere near his first. The walls of Bussey’s office in Longview are dotted with awards and lined with balloon and flight memorabilia.
“I have been lucky enough to receive many awards,” Bussey said. “I am in the United States National Hot Air Balloon Museum and Hall of Fame, the Ark-La-Tex Sports Hall of Fame and the only balloonist in the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame,” he said.
Bussey has also received the Balloon Federation of America’s highest award — the Shields-Trauger Award — twice. One time, the award was for an outstanding balloon flight for distance and duration. The other, he was honored for his service to the organization.
And although his accomplishments include the Montgolfier Diploma, the highest international ballooning award, along with U.S. and world records, he said his most recent acknowledgement means the most to him.
“Nothing compares to the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, at least in my mind,” Bussey said. “I am truly humbled, and this is not being trite in saying this, and I am inwardly and extremely proud to even be mentioned in the same sentence as my hero, Col. Joe Kittinger.”