Friends and Longview community leaders this week said they will remember Evalonia Barrett-Bolton as a compassionate educator who inspired countless students, bridged gaps in the community and taught children to treat everyone the same.
“She had a distinguished career serving kids and the community,” Longview ISD Trustee Troy Simmons said Thursday. “She, I thought, always showed great compassion and a great desire to motivate children to achieve and to accomplish to the best of their ability. In that sense, I think she was a great inspiration and a great mentor for children in this community.”
Barrett-Bolton, 82, who was a music educator for more than 50 years, passed away Tuesday. A private memorial service is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday. According to an obituary from Stanmore Funeral Home, the public may join via Zoom at butleru.zoom.us/j/91703480756.
Throughout her career and in her retirement, Barrett-Bolton worked to build bridges in the community and, as an educator, taught students to treat everyone the same, regardless of race, gender, religion, socioeconomic background or life preferences.
“We all are God’s children … we have the same color blood, so I feel that we should treat everybody the same,” Barrett-Bolton said in 2017.
Dietrich Johnson, Longview assistant director of community services administration, described Barrett-Bolton as someone who mentored him throughout his entire life, especially as he was growing up in the Lakeport area.
“Growing up she made sure that we were involved and that we understood the importance of community engagement and being an active citizen and contributing to your community through civic engagement,” Johnson said. “She taught us about giving back and also just being a decent community leader and person.”
Barrett-Bolton was born in the Hemphill area but spent many of her early years in Orange. After graduating from Wiley College, she moved to Longview where she met and married her late husband, Patrick Bolton. She earned her master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University.
For more than 50 years, Barrett-Bolton was as an educator, primarily of music. She worked for many years in Longview ISD and worked at other school districts in Gregg County before that.
Barrett-Bolton organized the Longview chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction in 1983 and also served as the president, organizer and coordinator for Top Teens of America and many other positions.
She also was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Longview Pan-Hellenic Council and several other organizations. She also served on the Longview Symphony Board, Longview Beautification Association and numerous other community nonprofit organizations.
For her work in the community, Barrett-Bolton was recognized as a Longview Regional Medical Center Star Over Longview, as a recipient of the MLK Humanitarian Award and as a Unity Honors honoree. She also was inducted into the Longview Symphony’s Hall of Fame and organized a youth Democratic Party in Gregg County.