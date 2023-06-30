Jeremiah Allen used music as an outlet for self expression.
The 18-year-old's TikTok account amassed almost 17,000 followers and 250,000 likes. There and on his YouTube channel — under the name JERALLN — he posted music in which he rapped about his life and dreams.
His song, "letter to my pops 1," opens with the line: ''Dad, I graduated, only thing left to do is make it."
Allen, a recent Pine Tree High School graduate, died early June 20 after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Texas 149 outside the Longview city limits.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Gregg Williams, Allen was walking south about 11:30 p.m. June 19 in Lakeport when he was hit by a vehicle driving in the same direction.
Allen was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he later died from his injuries.
"At this time it does not look like we were able to identify the other vehicle," Williams said Friday.
The DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
Thomas Stauts, pastor at Righteous Rock Christian Church in Longview where Allen was a member, said he was told Allen was hit by a cement truck that didn't stop.
DPS has contacted businesses near where the crash occurred to see if any video footage is available to help identify the vehicle, Stauts said.
He said Allen was a "smart kid" who worked at T. Blanco's Mexican Cafe in Lakeport. He recently moved into his grandparents' home in Lakeport to help them since they are having health issues.
After Allen's death, Stauts said he was stunned to see Allen's popularity online and the audience his music had gained.
"Evidently, he was getting pretty good at it," Stauts said. "I didn't know he had such a following."
Allen was considering enrolling at Tyler Junior College or joining the military, Stauts said.
He was the oldest of three children and looked out for his little brother and sister, seeing himself as the man of the house, Stauts added.
"We were really expecting some great things from him," he said.
A funeral service for Allen is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at MD Funeral Home, 1229 S High St.