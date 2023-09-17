Longview AMBUCS held its first cornhole tournament fundraiser Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

The event will help the organization to serve the community by providing mobility for residents with disabilities, including Amtrykes for children and adults; scholarships to area college students in physical therapy and occupational therapy programs; and building handicap ramps throughout East Texas.

The event also included games, prizes and food and beverages.

For information on Longview AMBUCS programs, email info@longviewambucs.com .