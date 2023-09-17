Cadence Darnell, 6, gets ready to collect beanbags between rounds at the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville and Paige Bohannon of Carthage competes in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville gives Paige Bohannon of Carthage a thumbs up as she celebrates a point while competing in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cadence Darnell, 6, gets ready to collect beanbags between rounds at the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville and Paige Bohannon of Carthage competes in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville gives Paige Bohannon of Carthage a thumbs up as she celebrates a point while competing in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Longview AMBUCS held its first cornhole tournament fundraiser Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The event will help the organization to serve the community by providing mobility for residents with disabilities, including Amtrykes for children and adults; scholarships to area college students in physical therapy and occupational therapy programs; and building handicap ramps throughout East Texas.
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville gives Paige Bohannon of Carthage a thumbs up as she celebrates a point while competing in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cadence Darnell, 6, gets ready to collect beanbags between rounds at the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville and Paige Bohannon of Carthage competes in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville gives Paige Bohannon of Carthage a thumbs up as she celebrates a point while competing in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cadence Darnell, 6, gets ready to collect beanbags between rounds at the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Daniel Nicholson, left, of Hallsville and Paige Bohannon of Carthage competes in the AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)