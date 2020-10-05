Registration is open for the ambulance subscription program for 2021 offered by the Longview Fire Department emergency medical services.
The deadline to register for the program is Dec. 31 with an annual fee of $70 for January through December 2021.
The subscription costs $70 per year and covers the head of the household, a spouse and any unmarried dependent children under 25 years old who are a full-time students. Medicaid recipients are not eligible.
A typical charge for EMS transportation averages $800 to $1,000 per response, but the program limits out-of-pocket EMS expenses to the $70 enrollment fee.
For more information, call the department at (903) 237-1232 or go to LongviewTexas.gov/ASP .