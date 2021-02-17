Despite snowy and icy driving conditions, Longview’s animal service officers have remained committed to checking on the welfare of the city’s pets.
Animal Services Supervisor Chris Kemper said Wednesday his team has responded to about 40 calls for service since the winter storm began. Officers are delivering blankets, hay, dog houses and other supplies to people who need assistance providing shelter for their pets.
“In most cases, we haven’t found any animals in ‘horrible’ conditions, but we have had some calls where we have asked people to tweak what they were doing and we’ve been helping them do that,” Kemper said.
In advance of the storm, the animal services department spent last week helping residents prep for the storm.
On Wednesday, Kemper was out in the field checking on a call in his personal, all-wheel drive vehicle. He said roadways became so icy overnight that the city’s truck cannot get out of the animal shelter’s parking lot.
Someone had placed a call Wednesday, thinking they heard an animal stuck in a drain, and Kemper wanted to verify that an animal wasn’t in danger. There wasn’t, he said.
Most calls have been reported by residents who see animals out in a front or back yard and want to check on their safety, Kemper said.
“In those cases, we’re finding that the majority are people who are putting their dogs out temporarily and then bringing them in and taking them back out,” he said. “We have found no major incidents this week.”
To help respond to calls and to care for animals at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, Kemper said staff members with all-wheel drive vehicles have been picking up those who cannot get out of their driveways.
Two animal control officers have worked daily this week while a small team of staff has continued to care for animals at the shelter, despite the shelter being closed to potential adopters because of the icy roads.
At the shelter, staff members are making sure animals are cleaned, fed and have water to drink, Kemper said. They’ve also been letting them out to walk and have let them play in the snow.
“We’re having a great time playing with the dogs that love to be in the snow. We’ve been doing play groups out back for the animals and having a good time,” he said. “It’s been challenging, but our staff’s morale has stayed up even as they’re dealing with all of this weather like everyone else. We’re coming in and we’re committed.”
While responding to calls, Kemper said he’s seen a community spirit in neighborhoods as he has witnessed neighbors helping each other, not just with their animals but with many things.
“We have seen so many people helping each other,” he said. “That’s what keeps our community special.”
For homeowners with pets, Kemper offered the following tips and advice for the remainder of the snowy week:
Bring pets inside, even to a garage or laundry room, whenever possible.
If it is not possible to bring a pet inside, make sure it is sheltered from the wind. Provide an insulated dog house that is elevated from the ground so the animal does not get wet and fill the dog house with blankets and/or hay for warmth.
Keep pets dry. When dogs get wet, they become cold. It doesn’t matter the breed of dog, if they cannot get dry, coldness becomes an issue.
Make sure pets have access to water that is not frozen.