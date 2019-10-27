Managers at the city of Longview’s animal shelter are hoping changes to its application and data collection processes result in more adoptions and fewer deaths because of overcrowding.
In the past year, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has streamlined its application form for adoptions and also tightened its record keeping toward a goal of having no animals put to sleep because of a lack of space.
Managers haven’t made revisions because of a lack of success.
During the past year, the shelter has remained consistently below 10% — and mostly below 5% — in its rate of euthanasia because of a lack of space, and it hasn’t killed a cat for space in at least 13 months.
By many standards, any facility considered a “no-kill shelter” euthanizes less than 10% of its intake.
Longview animal shelter changes have included adjustments in billing to other local governments that bring stray animals to the three-year-old facility, said first-year Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper.
The shifts come amid several staffing changes in the past few months — including promoting Lauren White to shelter supervisor. Aside from filling the animal control officer spot from which White was promoted, the facility is fully staffed.
“We’ve made a lot of staffing changes, but at the same time, most of these changes have allowed us to have a pretty consistent staff,” Kemper said. The shelter has retained most of its employees and given them incentives to invest in what they do, he said, adding that he doesn’t want people who come to work simply for a paycheck but instead wants people who believe in the job.
“I remind all of them on a regular basis that this is their shelter. What they put into it is what we get out of it, and people who are invested in our organization do a fantastic job,” Kemper said. “I think we have a staff that 100% believes in what we do.”
Laborious form
For more than two years after first opening in July 2016, the shelter followed what Kemper called “a very rigid adoption process.”
Soon after taking the animal services manager position earlier this year, Kemper sat down with shelter veterinarian Dr. Christine Prior about how to improve the process, he said.
Topping the suggested changes was adjusting the application form.
Applicants were required to list their living situation, including how many times they had moved in the previous five years and details on every animal they had owned in the previous decade.
The form then asked about 20 more questions of the applicant — their experiences in resolving pet issues, where the animal will be kept, their expected yearly expense on the pet and how they would handle barking, house soiling or other potential issues.
“It was so much involved where you wanted someone to sit down and put their whole life on to a sheet of paper, and then you’re having to judge somebody based on a sheet of paper,” Kemper said.
Managers set a goal of making sure animals were adopted out and going to homes “where they’re going to stay for their entire life,” he said. To ensure that animals went to the right home, the shelter was asking potential adopters to fill out “a gigantic lengthy application” that was perhaps overwhelming.
“It’s horrible, so we spent a lot of time looking at other shelters that were successful,” Kemper said.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center managers examined shelters in Dallas and Austin, among others, that had changed from a rigid adoption process to something more fluid.
“Everyone was kind of going more towards more open-ended adoptions where you ask more open-ended questions (and) where you actually talked to people where you weren’t judging the person based on something that was on a sheet of paper that often times is an inaccurate portrayal of that person,” Kemper said, “but you sit down and you talk to people and you got some basic information.”
They soon unveiled a new form and application process that he said was a 180-degree change.
The changes started with the title.
The previous form was titled, “Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Dog Adoption Application.” The newest form is called, “Find Your Friend.”
It begins by asking about the three dogs the applicant would like to meet, then asks questions such as the applicant’s dog experience, how the dog will be kept or monitored when the applicant is home and away, what the applicant believes is unacceptable animal behavior and how owner and pet will spend their lives together.
From there, a shelter employee sits down with the applicant to get details in a face-to-face setting.
Data entry
Managers decided in January to find ways to better track animals coming through the shelter’s doors.
The facility has records of the number of animals taken in since Oct. 1, 2018, as well as how many of those were returned to their owners, adopted out, passed to rescue groups seeking their adoption or euthanized for space.
Those records aren’t tight enough for Kemper.
“We want to know not only how many animals are coming in but where they’re coming from, and then where they are going, and then we want to track our percentages on a yearly basis, on monthly basis (and) sometimes on a weekly basis,” he said, “because that’s what allows us to know how effective we are being.”