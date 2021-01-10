Despite months of pandemic shutdown, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center officials said the shelter has maintained a more than 99% live release rate of healthy, adoptable animals in 2020.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic led to an overall 30% decrease in animal intakes. The shelter took in 1,478 fewer cats and dogs in 2020 than in 2019.
“I think some of that was shutdown for two months,” Kemper said. “I think a lot of people were home with their animals so we saw fewer animals come in nationwide.”
The shelter compared the number of adoptions to the number of intakes to see that there were more adoptions of healthy, adoptable animals taken in for 2020 than in years past.
“The number of animals coming in versus adoptions — 2.81% increase in adoptions,” Kemper said. “We did adopt out fewer animals but more of the total pop(ulation) came in and got adopted, which is fantastic because that means more of the animals coming in got a forever home.”
For several months in 2020, adoptions were by appointment only but the shelter was still adopting out animals daily.
“Nearly all of them got out even during the shutdown,” Kemper said.
This year, the live release rate of healthy, adoptable animals was 99.98%, Kemper said.
“We would have thought this was going to be a catastrophic year,” Kemper said. “We wondered, ‘is this going to mean mass euthanizations?’ But people have just stepped up to make sure that didn’t happen.”
In 2020, 3,403 animals were taken into the center and 1,364 were adopted.
“The number of animals coming in has been consistent 5,000 to 5,500 since we opened,” Kemper said. “This year, the numbers going down is clearly a result of the pandemic.”
The adoption center sent 730 animals to their various rescue partners, local rescue nonprofits.
“They’re a major help to get animals out,” Kemper said.
About 400 animals per year of those brought into the shelter are returned to their owners, Kemper said.
“That’s directly related to microchips, and the number of animals returned went up by 1% this year,” Kemper said. “More and more come in with microchips, and that helps getting animals back to people, making a difference.”
All animals adopted through the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.
“We have invested in a lot of programs to make sure we’re getting animals into a forever home,” Kemper said. “Investing in microchipping, food banks, helping people who are suffering so they don’t have to surrender their pets and education to help keep numbers down.”
For the past two years, the adoption center created a word art picture with the names of each animal adopted that year.
“It reminds the staff of why we’re there,” Kemper said. “It reminds us of good things happening.”
“We feel very privileged to be in this community because of the support we get,” Kemper said. “The successes we have are directly related to people who have stepped up and supported us this year.”
During the past three months of 2020, Longview Cable TV with Cablelynx Broadband teamed up with Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center to sponsor adoption fees during holiday-themed adoption events. Kemper said Toyota of Longview also assisted with adoption fees for much of the year.
“We couldn’t have done it without all of the help we got,” Kemper said. “Ultimately, that’s what gets us through this pandemic, and I think that’s true of all our community. All of us working together will get our community through this.”
At the end of December into early January, Kemper said there was a Saturday or two when there was only one cat at the adoption center.
“I don’t think that’s ever happened in the building,” Kemper said. “There are times we have not had enough dogs to fill the adoption area.”
Kemper said the shelter saw an increase in donations monetarily and with items such as dishwashing soap, detergent and blankets.
“We had so many donations at Christmas we didn’t have room to keep them in our lobby,” Kemper said.
The average length of time an animal stays in the shelter before adoption is 7-10 days, including the 72-hour waiting period before the animal becomes adoptable.
Kemper said that the majority of animals coming in that are euthanized have medical conditions or an extreme behavioral issue. Euthanizations on animals that are still healthy and adoptable are done for reasons of time and space.
“In Texas, if you keep that under 10% for time and space you are a ‘no kill’ shelter,” Kemper said. “We are under 1% and have been for 2 years. We are blessed in what we have in Longview.”
Kemper said the shelter is proud of their marketing and promotion efforts to help with adoptions.
“We try to do fun and uplifting things,” Kemper said. Shelter workers dress the animals up for various holidays and promotions such as Shark Week, Halloween and Christmas. These efforts are especially important during the pandemic without in-person events, Kemper said.
“Doing pictures, we put a lot of effort this year we had to come up with creative ways to market,” Kemper said. “What’s really made a difference is people wanting to get involved, and we hope that it’s because of our positivity opposed to making people feel sorry for us.”