As Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center approaches its fifth birthday, staff are remembering the more than 14,300 animals saved since 2016.
“That’s 14,336 animals that we’ve walked out our front doors and saved since we opened,” Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said Tuesday. “We are so incredibly proud of that number.”
Since the shelter opened in July 2016, more than 7,800 animals have been adopted, and about 4,350 animals have been transferred to rescue partners, Kemper said. The center has also returned more than 2,170 animals to their owners.
Kemper said he hopes to double or triple the number of animals saved over the next five years.
“For the last several years we have maintained a sub 1% euthanasia rate for healthy, adoptable animals coming in here, which we are also incredibly proud of, even during this difficult time,” Kemper said.
He credited the success of the shelter to community support and the center's staff.
“They’re here every day — whether we’re being overrun, like we are right now, or days during the pandemic where we played with puppies and dressed up,” Kemper said. “I have a great staff.”
And numbers of animals coming through the doors continue to rise. As of June 22, more than 400 animals had been taken into the shelter for the month. About 170 of those animals are cats.
“In these months — May, June and July — shelters across the country struggle,” Kemper said.
The shelter has taken in several mothers with kittens. For every adoptable cat, there are several nursing mothers with a litter of kittens that cannot yet be adopted out, Kemper said.
In May, the shelter took in about 440 animals and is expected to surpass that number for June.
“Cats and kittens, it’s been the tough part,” Kemper said. “Dogs are a little bit easier to deal with just because most of the dogs have been individual dogs and we’re adopting dogs pretty quickly.”
The shelter is working to find foster homes and rescues for the kittens until they are ready to adopt.
“We have not euthanized a cat for space — a healthy adoptable cat — in over three years,” Kemper said. “We’re trying to hold on to that and trying to give every one of them a chance.”
To help with the space issue, the shelter has waived adoption fees for all adult cats and is discounting fees for most other cats and dogs.
“We’re also inundated with dogs and puppies,” Kemper said. He estimated that about 90% of the adoptable adult dogs have their fees waived as well.
“That's always the struggle because we try to be good stewards of our taxpayers' money, and an animal shelter is never going to be a money making venture,” Kemper said. “We're about saving the animal, but we do have adoption fees throughout most of the year and that's going to cover our cost of the spays and the neuters.”
All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
“When we reach a point where we have so many animals. We're not going to euthanize animals over money, over adoption fees when we can get them out and adopted,” he said.
Even when the fees are waived, the standards for adopting and the application process do not change.
“We still are going to make sure that you are adopting the right animal that goes into your home,” Kemper said. “It's not a drive-thru window where we're just handing these out on the road.”
Making sure each animal is the right fit for each home can be a challenge, which is why making sure the animals socialize is important. Through playtime at the shelter, kennel technicians can see which dogs interact well with other types of dogs.
Some of the play time videos have made their way onto the shelter’s Facebook page.
In the past five years, the center has seen a few Facebook posts go viral and reach millions of people.
“The dancing lamb video. We did a storm Area 51 here at the shelter where we dressed all our animals up like aliens,” Kemper said. “Shark Week here is always big where we turn our shelter into a giant aquarium.”
While some shelters aim to tug at the heartstrings with sadness, Kemper believes that they can do more for the animals through positivity.
“Today, we adopted a dog to someone who drove in from Colorado who saw a dog online,” Kemper said. “That’s the kind of reach that we’ve had with our social media.”
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will officially celebrate its 5th Birthday from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
There will be carnival games, music and food trucks including StreetLicious and Edible Art. Throughout the remainder of June and the birthday week, there will also be adoption specials.
“We’re going to have a good time and, most importantly, we’re going to adopt some animals,” Kemper said. “We love what we do.”