The Longview animal shelter's Halloween decorations in the theme of the series "Stranger Things" have caught the attention of a cast member of the show, who has lent her support to boost adoptions.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's "haunted shelter" is a month-long feature aimed at raising awareness to increase adoptions.
"If we can do things that get us attention that people are already engaging in, it brings attention to our animals," he said. "Our message is to get animals adopted."
In July, a shelter staff member recommended using the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things" as the inspiration for this year's haunted shelter, he said.
"We were like, 'OK, let's put this on paper,' " Kemper said. "Throughout August we were following up the plans, and through September, we started putting things together. We were not sure how things were going to work out."
The themed décor, known as Shelter Things, has taken on a life of its own, he said, with scenes from the show as well as characters represented outside and inside the facility.
A "floating Max," as Kemper referred to it, appears to levitate above the outside entrance, while a 12-foot skeleton dressed as character Eddie Munson greets visitors when they enter. The shelter also has been draped with red cellophane to give the interior a menacing atmosphere.
Since posting photos Sept. 30 to the shelter's Facebook page, the post has been shared more than 700 times. Local reception has been positive with residents showing up just to walk around and take photos, Kemper said.
The decorations also are part of the shelter's annual trick-or-treat event, known this year as The Upside Down Walk Around.
Through social media, Shelter Things recently caught the attention of 11-year-old actress Hendrix Yancey, who plays a character in the fourth season of "Stranger Things" known as Thirteen.
According to Kemper, Hendrix saw the post online, shared it and decided she wanted to help the shelter.
"We were able to have some contact with (Hendrix) who was very excited about what we were doing and wanted to help promote it," Kemper said.
Hendrix made a video for the shelter to help promote adoptions as well as the trick-or-treat event.
To thank Hendrix, the shelter is sending her a shirt it made based on a T-shirt seen in "Stranger Things."
The original design from the show, which has the words "Hellfire Club" above a demon, was repurposed by the shelter to have an image of a kitten and the words "Hellfire Kitten Club." The shelter had a limited run of the shirts that sold out within three hours, did a reorder that sold out in 24 hours and is now on its third reorder to keep up with demand, Kemper said.
Staff at the shelter are overjoyed by the support Hendrix has shown and what it means for the animals.
"We're absolutely ecstatic; it's just wonderful," Kemper said. "We're happy, of course, she was intrigued by it and cared enough to take some time to do a video (when) she's clearly in the middle of projects."
While excited about the publicity, Kemper's main priority remains finding homes for the facility's animals, which has seen significant success in the past few weeks, he said.
"We've done a ton of adoptions," Kemper said. "In our first week, we marked 79 animals outside of the door. That's adoptions, reclaims, going to rescues."
According to Kemper, an average of 140 to 160 animals are adopted every month. From Oct. 1 to 8, the shelter managed to get more than half of that number adopted, which he said was due in part to the reach of the social media post.
"That’s the cool thing that we’ve seen with this particular promotion — everything we’re doing is translating to adopted animals," he said. "We're always blessed because we always have a lot of community support in almost everything we do."
The Upside Down Walk Around trick-or-treat event is set Oct. 29