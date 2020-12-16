Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is having an extra meow-y Christmas after winning a holiday decorating contest.
“We’re really excited,” Animal Services Supervisor Chris Kemper said. “For Christmas, we wanted to do something bright and cheerful to make people smile, so we decided to go all out and put lights on our shelter and decorate the windows. Our staff came together to make this happen.”
Visit Longview and the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association announced winners Tuesday in their Hallmark Inspired Christmas Decorating Contest. The contest was aimed at encouraging businesses to decorate their storefronts to spread cheer. Residents were invited to visit participating businesses and vote for their favorites.
The animal shelter took home the first place prize of $500; The Gallery of Lights took second place and received $250; and Longview Symphony took home a special prize of $250 for a window display for which they partnered with Forbes & Butler.
Kemper said the animal facility will put its prize money back into its nonprofit organization, Longview Paws. The organization supports the animal shelter throughout the year. Kemper said that includes everything from assisting with new chew toys for the animals to providing funds for promotions.
This year, the shelter’s promotions have largely hinged on decorating its facility and using social media creatively to draw people through the doors.
In downtown Longview, the symphony teamed with Forbes & Butler next door to create a display. The displayed used items from Riffs, a former clothing store in Longview.
Niki Groce, executive director of the symphony, said the symphony’s goal was to “recreate the memory” of driving downtown and looking at holiday window displays at stores, including Riffs.
Groce’s mother, Jo Popma, had the old Christmas decorations from Riffs. The history of those decorations dates back to when Carrie Riff visited New York at Christmastime and purchased a holiday display on the spot.
“Since recreating the display, we’ve gotten a lot of calls from people who remember Riffs and who remembered the display,” Groce said.
The display will continue to be an annual tradition for the symphony, she said.
“I would love to see other stores with window displays do this in the future,” she said. “I enjoyed driving around and looking at everyone else’s this year. It made me feel like I was 8 years old again.”