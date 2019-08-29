Longview City Council members unanimously approved a $157 million budget Thursday for 2019-20.
The plan is a $3.3 million, or 2.1%, spending increase compared with the current budget, which ends Sept. 30.
Included in the budget is $1.4 million in salary adjustments for municipal employees, which is an overall increase of an average of 11%.
City officials have said the salary increases will move municipal employees’ wages more in line with Longview’s competitors in the state job market. Those competitors include Tyler, Lufkin, College Station and Grapevine.
To afford general fund expenses of $73 million and to pay down debt, property tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation has been proposed.
The rate represents an increase of 4.9 cents, so the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 will see their city tax bill increase $49 — from $509.90 to $558.90 — though property values increased in the city by 3.5% in the past year, City Manager Keith Bonds said.
Within the total rate, 38.42 cents is dedicated to operations and management, while 17.47 cents will be used to pay down debt, which includes the first payments on a $104 million bond package approved by voters in November.
Council members ratified a $3.5 million property tax revenue increase Thursday, and they will vote to adopt the tax rate Sept. 12.
Also, water and sewer customers will see their monthly bills increase by an average of 92 cents a month under the city's first utility rate hike in five years, Bonds said. No increase is proposed in sanitation rates.
Mayor Andy Mack conducted public hearings on the budget and proposed tax rate Thursday, but no one from the public spoke. The entire meeting lasted 13 minutes.
The council also established city fees and charges for next year, and it approved Longview Economic Development Corp.'s $6.148 million spending plan for the 2019-20 budget year.
Fees and charges compensate the city for its costs in providing facilities, services and materials, Director of Financial Services Angela Coen said. The fees and charges also reflect the city's cost of administering the regulations associated with permits and applications.
LEDCO directors proposed the agency's budget last week. It represents a 10.8% spending increase compared with this year's budget.
LEDCO is funded through sales tax revenue and money market interest. While its budget is not included in the city's budget, the LEDCO budget must have approval from the Longview City Council.