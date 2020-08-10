The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center has gone fishin’.
With the help from a $10,000 grant from the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, the center has set the stage for future programs in an educational classroom with the addition of two dozen model fish. The replica fish were cast from real fish and include in the exhibit are models of a spotted eagle ray, tiger shark, paddlefish, rooster fish and an ocean sunfish.
“We wanted to teach about the wonderful world of aquatics since such a large percentage of the earth’s surface is covered with water,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Executive Director Steven Chamblee said. “It allows us to show the great diversity of fish and mammals and such that live in the ocean.”
About $5,500 from the grant was used to the buy the model fish. The remaining portion of the grant is being put toward the infrastructure of the room for such needs as cabinets, furniture and supplies that will be used for future class projects.
The room also features a display of seashells from Chamblee’s personal collection along with shells from Chamblee’s friend, the late Ed Maddox.
“When this COVID thing blows over, we hope to blow up our educational program,” Chamblee said.
The planned formal classes are built around a nature-themed curriculum, and have names like “Deep Sea Creatures,” “Fantastic Frogs,” “Dragonflies: Masters of Light,” and “For the Love of Forests.” Each class will include interactive lessons, live story time and scavenger hunts in the arboretum.
The Longview Arboretum and Nature center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.