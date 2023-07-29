Butterfly connoisseurs flew Friday to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center for its Butterfly Day.
About 80 people of all ages gathered for the event in which Texas Master Naturalist Wanda Rauscher spoke about different species of butterflies, their migration patterns, what they eat and what plants to grow to attract specific butterflies.
Attendees also were given the opportunity to touch a variety of butterflies.
Butterfly Day was the latest in a series of events being held on the last Friday of every month throughout the year by the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Upcoming events include Ice Cream Day on Aug. 25 and Exotic Fruit Day on Sept. 29.