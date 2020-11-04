The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is offering free admission Saturday and Sunday to mark the facility’s first birthday.
The arboretum at 706 W. Cotton St. features an interactive Southern Living Garden, gazebos, Christmas tree and lots more on property next to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The facility’s Visitor and Nature Center has a gift shop, gathering space and children’s education rooms.
Masks are required in the visitor center.
The arboretum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $5; $3 for seniors 65 and older and military members; $18 for families up to six people; and free for children 3 and younger. Arboretum members have free admission.
For information, visit www.longviewarboretum.org or call (903) 212-2181.