Phase 1 of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center will hold its grand opening Oct. 12.
Directors for the foundation backing construction and maintenance of the 26-acre city park announced the grand opening date Thursday.
With construction still ongoing, directors asked that visitors not take sneak peeks of the site.
"Heavy equipment and loads of detail work are in the works for the next few weeks," according to a statement.
More news about events planned at the grand opening will be released in the coming weeks, the board of directors said. They encourage enthusiasts to leave their email address at longviewarboretum.org or like the LANC Faceook page to stay informed.