The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center has been named a "Great Public Space" in Texas.
The recognition comes from the American Planning Association - Texas Chapter's Great Places in Texas program.
According to information from the city, Great Places in Texas honors locations in the state, including neighborhoods, streets and public spaces, where planning played a pivotal role in their success.
Six destinations were chosen by the association for recognition this year. According to the APA Texas website, CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos was named a Great Street; the downtowns of Abilene, Denton, and Waxahachie were recognized as Great Neighborhoods; and Great Public Spaces recognitions went to the arboretum and the Sugar Land Town Square.
Arboretum Executive Director Steven Chamblee said he was pleased with the recognition since the arboretum is a smaller entity than most of the awards that were given.
"It did come a little bit out of the blue, which was great," Chamblee said. "We didn't really know about this award until it was given to us, so that was pretty fantastic."
He said he hopes the recognition will be able to bring more people to visit the arboretum, adding that the interesting thing about gardens is that they're never really finished like buildings or paintings.
"We're a very unique kind of organization in Longview and there's nothing really like it, so we're constantly building and trying to diversify," Chamblee said.
New collections coming to the arboretum include Japanese maple, redbud and dogwood trees, Chamblee said. It is also working on butterfly gardens, a Japanese garden and what he referred to as a "sensory garden."
"I decided the five senses weren't enough, so I also want to inspire and emulate other senses like the sense of discover, wonder, the sense of awe, perhaps a sense of inquiry," Chamblee said.
He explained that plants in the sensory garden will have unique smells, tastes and/or textures — things to stimulate the senses, in his words.
"So we're just building a collection of those sensory plants. Some will be perennials and herbs, and some will be shrubs or trees," Chamblee said.